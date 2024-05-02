Languagesx
Gray Zone Warfare: How to complete the Rat's Nest task

Gray Zone Warfare: How to complete the Rat’s Nest task

Another task in Gray Zone Warfare that might be causing you problems, alongside the Radio Silence task, is Rat’s Nest. The game is filled with these tasks and a lot of the issues is finding the location of the objectives in the first place. Let us make that a little easier for you.

Rat’s Nest is a two-part quest that you obtain from Handshake that will see you having to locate two different positions at either end of Nam Thaven.

Right, let’s infiltrate and get to business

How to complete Rat’s Nest

To start with we need the map locations of the Northwest Hideout and the East Hideout as these are where we need to raid.

Rat’s Nest hideout coordinates

  • Northwest: Map 169, 120
  • East:  Map 172,118

If you look on your map you will see these squares are, annoyingly at opposite ends of the town. That’s game designers for you, never making anything simple.

The hideouts both feature red graffiti on the exterior so you can easily recognize them when you get there. Both are heavily protected so getting in and out is not going to be a silent affair.

In the Northwest hideout, once cleared you need to head upstairs and get the Convict’s Notepad which you will find on the table.

The East hideout also needs clearing before you can head upstairs and pick up the Thug’s smartphone which is lying around on the desk.

Hand over the intel

Now you have both pieces of intel in your possession you need to backtrack to the Base Camp and find Handshake. Pass the intel to him by accessing the menu, selecting Handshake from the Vendors section, and selecting Hand Over.

Job done. Mission complete.

Other Gray Zone Warfare pages you might like

