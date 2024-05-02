Star Wars: Hunters gets a June launch date for mobile and Nintendo Switch

The launch date for Star Wars: Hunters, a 4v4 arena shooter for mobile platforms, has finally been announced after much anticipation. Lucasfilm Games and Zynga confirmed that the new game will be available June 4 on Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS.

The game is styled as a third-person, player-versus-player “hero shooter” similar to Overwatch. Participants select their Star Wars personas from a diverse roster, featuring characters like Grozz the Wookie, Rieve the Dark Side Assassin, or J-3DI, a droid convinced of their Jedi identity, and fight it out on on the rocky terrain of the Outer Rim world Vespaara.

Players will find other familiar locations in the game, including the Ewok Village on the forest moon of Endor; Tatooine’s Mos Espa Podrace and Dune Sea Outpost; the Imperial stronghold of Vandor Railyard, and, of course, The Death Star.

Star Wars: Hunters was first revealed in early 2021 through a teaser trailer, hinting at a full release later that year. Since then, there have been multiple closed beta tests and restricted access in specific regions. It seems that Disney and Zynga are now satisfied with the game’s state and poised to unveil it to the world.

What are Star Wars: Hunters game modes?

Star Wars: Hunters, a free-to-play title, will offer several game modes, among them:

Squad Brawl: A classic team deathmatch. First side to score 20 eliminations wins.

Dynamic Control: Teams fight for control over a rotating series of points across the map.

Power Control: Hold fixed points on the map for the longest and win.

Trophy Chase: Pursue the droid TR0-F33! on the map. The team that controls it the longest wins.

Which characters are in Star Wars: Hunters?

Star Wars: Hunters’ current character roster includes:

Diago: a Miraluka sharpshooter

Charr: a Trandoshan (Bossk) trapper

Sprocket: a Mon Calamari (Admiral Akbar) prodigy

Sentinel: an Imperial heavy gunner

Skora: a Rodian (Greedo) sawbones

Grozz: a Wookiee juggernaut

Imara Vex: an unrelenting bounty hunter

Zaina: a Rebel war hero

Rieve: the aforementioned dark side assassin

J-3DI: a Jedi droid

Utooni: a duo of Jawa scavengers

Slingshot: an Ugnaught speedster using a droideka

Aran Tal: a Mandalorian vanguard

Featured image: Lucasfilm Games / Zynga