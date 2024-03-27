Star Wars Outlaws – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know

The Star Wars franchise is one that has received many video game adaptations (and some cancellations), but Star Wars Outlaws is set to take things to a whole new level. Instead of the traditional good versus evil, the waters are a little more murky with this one as you travel around the galaxy stealing your way to a living.

Here, we’ll reveal all we know on Star Wars Outlaws including release date, any trailers, platforms, and much more so you’re informed as possible when the game launches.

Star Wars Outlaws release date

The Star Wars Outlaws release date is simply 2024 at this moment in time, sadly no month or day has been announced. However, since we’re already part way through the year, we anticipate that it will launch at the end of Q3 to the start of Q4.

This will coincide with the traditional Holiday period that studios love, and something that Ubisoft has adhered to in its past releases such as the Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry franchises.

Star Wars Outlaws trailers

Even though Star Wars Outlaws will be released this year, there have only been two trailers so far. The first of these was a fully rendered look at the game rather than gameplay, showcasing key characters and the feel of the world.

If you haven’t watched it yet, here is your first look:

The follow-up trailer was revealed at Ubisoft Forward 2023 and gets into the good stuff – actual gameplay. In this one you get the chance to see various parts of the game, including some very Splinter Cell-esque stealth segments, and even some speeder bike action.

It is a whopping 10 minutes long so if you’re looking to avoid any potential spoilers, maybe hang fire for the game’s release.

Star Wars Outlaws platforms

Star Wars Outlaws will be released on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC only, skipping any previous generation’s consoles.

This is to be expected if you pair what you would expect of a 2024 release with the power of today’s tech but for those who haven’t upgraded to the newer consoles, it’s disappointing all the same.

Who is the Star Wars Outlaws main character?

As shown in the above trailer, the main character in Star Wars Outlaws is Kay Vess, a scoundrel always looking for her next score from an unsuspecting citizen.

From the Canto Bight Worker’s District on Cantonica, she is looking to make her way onto the galaxy’s most wanted, fighting against crime syndicates and securing precious loot.

Nix is her creature companion who goes anywhere and everywhere, integral to giving her the edge in many sticky situations.

It doesn’t appear that Kay has any force powers but we will know more on her strengths when get hands on with Outlaws.

When is Star Wars Outlaws set?

As always, with any Star Wars media released comes the question of where it sits in the convoluted timeline. However, the devs have stated plain and simply that the game is set “between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi”.

For those who haven’t seen the films or know the order, this is between Episodes 5 and 6 when the Rebels escape the clutches of The Empire but at some cost when fellow scoundrel Han Solo succumbs to the hands of the enemy.

This makes it a poignant time for the protagonist as both Bounty Hunters and The Empire are on the hunt to rid the universe of her ilk.

Is Star Wars Outlaws open world?

Yes, Star Wars Outlaws is the “first-ever open world Star Wars game”, bettering Star Wars Jedi Survivor’s semi-open-world mechanics.

This is extremely exciting for fans of the franchise, enabling exploration throughout the rich universe that the movies and TV shows only scratch the surface of. You’ll be hopping from planet to planet, taking on various missions, all to secure more funds and basically, survive.

Does Star Wars Outlaws have space combat?

Yes, Star Wars Outlaws does have space combat, where you’ll be fighting against The Empire and anyone else on your tail.

You’ll be piloting a ship called The Trailblazer which will likely be able to be upgraded in various aspects allowing for increased speed, evasion, and weapons as you progress through the adventure.

Does Star Wars Outlaws have Jedi?

Star Wars Outlaws is focused on the criminal underbelly of the galaxy with Kay Vess’ main goal being the biggest heists in history. Because of this, it is very unlikely that any Jedi will be at the forefront of the story and instead, it’s far more likely that there will be an abundance of bounty hunters instead.

This is not to say that you may not come across any Jedi hiding from The Empire, but due to the time the game is set, and the themes it is focusing on, it’ll probably be a one-off occurrence or not at all.

Featured image: Massive Entertainment