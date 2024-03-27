Subscribe
Home Star Wars Outlaws – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know

Star Wars Outlaws – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know

The Star Wars Outlaws key art
TL:DR

  • Star Wars Outlaws release date set for 2024.
  • Two trailers released, showcasing game's world and gameplay.
  • Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.

The Star Wars franchise is one that has received many video game adaptations (and some cancellations), but Star Wars Outlaws is set to take things to a whole new level. Instead of the traditional good versus evil, the waters are a little more murky with this one as you travel around the galaxy stealing your way to a living.

Here, we’ll reveal all we know on Star Wars Outlaws including release date, any trailers, platforms, and much more so you’re informed as possible when the game launches.

Star Wars Outlaws release date

The Star Wars Outlaws release date is simply 2024 at this moment in time, sadly no month or day has been announced. However, since we’re already part way through the year, we anticipate that it will launch at the end of Q3 to the start of Q4.

This will coincide with the traditional Holiday period that studios love, and something that Ubisoft has adhered to in its past releases such as the Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry franchises.

Star Wars Outlaws trailers

Even though Star Wars Outlaws will be released this year, there have only been two trailers so far. The first of these was a fully rendered look at the game rather than gameplay, showcasing key characters and the feel of the world.

If you haven’t watched it yet, here is your first look:

The follow-up trailer was revealed at Ubisoft Forward 2023 and gets into the good stuff – actual gameplay. In this one you get the chance to see various parts of the game, including some very Splinter Cell-esque stealth segments, and even some speeder bike action.

It is a whopping 10 minutes long so if you’re looking to avoid any potential spoilers, maybe hang fire for the game’s release.

Star Wars Outlaws platforms

Star Wars Outlaws will be released on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC only, skipping any previous generation’s consoles.

This is to be expected if you pair what you would expect of a 2024 release with the power of today’s tech but for those who haven’t upgraded to the newer consoles, it’s disappointing all the same.

Who is the Star Wars Outlaws main character?

Kay Vess speaking with a droid companion

As shown in the above trailer, the main character in Star Wars Outlaws is Kay Vess, a scoundrel always looking for her next score from an unsuspecting citizen.

From the Canto Bight Worker’s District on Cantonica, she is looking to make her way onto the galaxy’s most wanted, fighting against crime syndicates and securing precious loot.

Nix is her creature companion who goes anywhere and everywhere, integral to giving her the edge in many sticky situations.

It doesn’t appear that Kay has any force powers but we will know more on her strengths when get hands on with Outlaws.

When is Star Wars Outlaws set?

As always, with any Star Wars media released comes the question of where it sits in the convoluted timeline. However, the devs have stated plain and simply that the game is set “between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi”.

For those who haven’t seen the films or know the order, this is between Episodes 5 and 6 when the Rebels escape the clutches of The Empire but at some cost when fellow scoundrel Han Solo succumbs to the hands of the enemy.

This makes it a poignant time for the protagonist as both Bounty Hunters and The Empire are on the hunt to rid the universe of her ilk.

Is Star Wars Outlaws open world?

One of the planet vistas in Star Wars Outlaws

Yes, Star Wars Outlaws is the “first-ever open world Star Wars game”, bettering Star Wars Jedi Survivor’s semi-open-world mechanics.

This is extremely exciting for fans of the franchise, enabling exploration throughout the rich universe that the movies and TV shows only scratch the surface of. You’ll be hopping from planet to planet, taking on various missions, all to secure more funds and basically, survive.

Does Star Wars Outlaws have space combat?

Space combat in Star Wars Outlaws

Yes, Star Wars Outlaws does have space combat, where you’ll be fighting against The Empire and anyone else on your tail.

You’ll be piloting a ship called The Trailblazer which will likely be able to be upgraded in various aspects allowing for increased speed, evasion, and weapons as you progress through the adventure.

Does Star Wars Outlaws have Jedi?

Star Wars Outlaws is focused on the criminal underbelly of the galaxy with Kay Vess’ main goal being the biggest heists in history. Because of this, it is very unlikely that any Jedi will be at the forefront of the story and instead, it’s far more likely that there will be an abundance of bounty hunters instead.

This is not to say that you may not come across any Jedi hiding from The Empire, but due to the time the game is set, and the themes it is focusing on, it’ll probably be a one-off occurrence or not at all.

Featured image: Massive Entertainment

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

GameStop Logo Sign - Vallejo - California
GameStop sees ‘unsustainable’ sale decline, cuts jobs as a result
Sophie Atkinson
A photo of Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins while streaming.
Fortnite streaming icon Ninja announces he has skin cancer, urges fans to get checked
Paul McNally
Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals details emerge across social media ahead of the official launch
Brian-Damien Morgan
A screen of F-zero Maximum Velocity
New F-Zero game dropping on Switch Online this week
Paul McNally
Xbox controller on dark background
Xbox boss Phil Spencer says Gen Z market research has led to Xbox business decisions
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Kucoin logo on white background
Cryptocurrency

KuCoin faces federal prosecution for AML and registration skirting
Radek Zielinski18 mins

Federal prosecutors in New York announced charges against KuCoin, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, for breaching U.S. anti-money laundering laws on Tuesday (Mar. 26). The charges accuse the Seychelles-based company of...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.