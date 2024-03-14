Subscribe
NVIDIA reveals Star Wars Outlaws is getting DLSS 3 and RTX. A spaceship dashes through hyperspace, with stars stretching into bluish lines against the dark backdrop of space, with a faint outline of Nvidia logo outline.
Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws is set to launch with Nvidia’s advanced AI technology, the company has revealed.

In a blog post, Nvidia said a number of RTX games will have DLSS 3 and ray-traced effects. Alongside Star Wars Outlaws, The First Berserker: Khazan will also use this propriety technology. Meanwhile, Sengoku Destiny already introduced support for DLSS 3 earlier this week.

Star Wars Outlaws on PC are also being enhanced with NVIDIA RTX Direct Illumination (RTXDI) and ray-traced Global Illumination lighting, which they say will take visuals to the next level.

Not much has been disclosed about the forthcoming open-world Star Wars game other than it is the first time it has been attempted, and it’s set somewhere in the timeline between The Empire Strikes Back and the Return of the Jedi movies. The official trailer was released in June 2023.

The protagonist Kay Vess, said to be a smuggler seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Players will have to fight, steal, and outwit their way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates, joining the galaxy’s most wanted.

How will Nvidia’s technologies improve the new Star Wars game?

Swedish video game company Massive Entertainment’s technical director Tobias Carlsson said Nvidia’s AI would help bring “our vision to life.”

He added: “DLSS 3 gives us the performance headroom to bring our vision to life and to support additional ray tracing features, helping gamers fully immerse themselves in the adventures of Kay Vess and Nix.”

The multibillion-dollar firm elaborated that NVIDIA Reflex will also reduce system latency in the game.

It continued: “The RTXDI figures out the most important light samples in Star Wars™ Outlaws to cast physically accurate ray-traced shadows.

“Performance remains fast thanks to RTXDI’s innovative design, and on GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, ray tracing gets even faster thanks to each card’s fourth-generation, super-fast Ray Tracing Cores.”

In the same announcement as Star Wars Outlaws, Nvidia also detailed that several games, including Balatro, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Hellbreach: Vegas, Outcast – A New Beginning, Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo, Space Engineers, Star Ocean: The Second Story R along with its demo, and Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, will be updated to include GeForce Now support this week.

Featured image: Canva / Nvidia GeForce

