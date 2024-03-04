Xbox Partner Preview announced

Xbox Partner Preview will showcase upcoming titles over a 30-minute broadcast this month.

The Xbox newsroom says that the “format is all about sharing exciting games news from our talented studios from across the globe with no frills: just new game reveals, release date announcements, and fresh new gameplay from upcoming games, coupled with unique behind-the-scenes stories from developers on Xbox Wire.”

The event will be streamed on Wednesday, March 6 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET/6 pm GMT, across the console’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. Games studio’s such as Capcom and EA will display their newest games and trailers across the half hour.

Games on display

Tales of Kenzera: Zau — This Metroidvania title has been developed by Surgent Studios and published by EA. It follows the journey of Zau, who is voiced by Abubakar Salim of Assasin’s Creed: Origins fame.

According to the game’s page, it is a “poignant single-player story shaped by actor Abubakar Salim’s own experience with grief, discovering how love gives us the courage to press on after devastating loss. As Zau, you must face your own emotions to become a worthy Nganga: a spiritual healer.”

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess — Capcom will be showing off more details of this action-strategy title that takes after previous works from the publisher, such as Ōkami and Shinsekai: Into the Depths.

So far, we have seen the announcement trailer from last year and the game’s page that says the title will uphold “Capcom’s legacy of original and innovative works. Explore an incredible world in which traditional Japanese aesthetics are brought to stunning life by the power of RE Engine. Witness an epic clash between the spirit realm and mortal man.”

First Berserker: Khazan — The action-role-play game shows off a wonderful art style influenced by anime and boasts a brutal combat system from the footage we have seen.

The game’s page on steam tells us that the player “will become Khazan, the great general of the Pell Los Empire, who overcame death, and sets out to reveal the incidents that led to his downfall and seek vengeance on his enemies.”

