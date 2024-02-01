Here are Japan’s top-selling 100 games last year, and not an Xbox title to be seen

The top 100 best-selling games in Japan in 2023 list has been compiled by Weekly Famitsu, and it makes grim reading for Xbox, and to be fair, not much better for Sony.
Physical game sales were added up from the end of December 2022 to December 2023 and, surprising nobody, was completely dominated by Nintendo’s Switch, with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom claiming the top spot.
Of the top 100 Xbox did not claim a single spot, while Sony managed to get 18 spaces on the chart. The rest was a tale of total Nintendo domination, with the top three comprised of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Pikmin 4, which pushed out Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, joining Zelda.
To be fair to Xbox, which already knows it has a low user base in Japan, with the sales chart comprising only physical sales, and in the main the Xbox being a digital-first console it could explain away the reasons to some extent.
Sony improved its position in 2022, but the continued domination in Japan of Nintendo’s last-gen hardware is a testament to the enduring popularity of the brand there.
With the growing expectation that the Nintendo Switch 2 could arrive as early as the end of this year, Sony in particular will be keen to get into a position where the percentage of the marketplace it does hold, does not decrease significantly in the coming two years.
Top 100 Selling games in Japan 2023
(via Frontlinejp.net)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) – 1,939,603
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) – 1,549,401
- Pikmin 4 (Switch) – 1,119,027
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (Switch) – 907,432 (Total 5,246,363)
- Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Switch) – 795,681
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) – 617,223 (Total: 5,631,598)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Switch) – 514,581
- DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince (Switch) – 510,477
- Splatoon 3 (Switch) – 503,312 (4,191,126)
- Super Mario RPG (Switch) – 447,687
- Minecraft (Switch) – 434,216 (3,394,222)
- Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) – 429,330
- Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch) – 359,127 (1,246,849)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch) – 335,084 (5,400,275)
- Mario Party Superstars (Switch) – 257,641 (1,371,773)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) – 250,450 (7,645,654)
- Fire Emblem Engage (Switch) – 222,235
- Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) – 188,513 (3,507,396)
- Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) – 187,840
- Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa Heisei Reiwa mo Teiban! (Switch) – 176,594 (2,959,527)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5) – 166,731
- Taiko no Tastsujin: Dondaful Festival (Switch) – 161,965 (277,216)
- Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 (Switch) – 160,091 (1,214,978)
- ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON (PS5) – 154,828
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch) –149,398 (2,263,599)
- Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch (Switch) – 147,308
- Resident Evil 4 (PS4) – 145,123
- WarioWare: Move It! (Switch) – 141,554
- Resident Evil 4 (PS5) – 140,889
- Detective Pikachu Returns (Switch) – 137,528
- Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) – 130,780 (348,793)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch) – 115,106 (1,084,153)
- Dragon Quest Treasures (Switch) – 198,403
- Super Mario Party (Switch) – 112,679 (2,232,637)
- Octopath Traveler II (Switch) – 106,592
- Super Mario 3D World + Fury World (Switch) – 102,124 (1,209,757)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (Switch) – 99,834 (118,599)
- ARK: Survival Evolved (Switch) – 92,442
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS4) – 91,169
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch) – 88,918 (1,309,357)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5) – 87,551
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Switch) – 84,269
- Hogwarts Legacy (Switch) – 82,367
- Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE (Switch) – 82,225
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (Switch) – 78657
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero (Switch) – 76,112
- Pokémon Diamond and Pearl (Switch) – 75,770 (2,682,713)
- Tsuri Spirits: Tsutte Asoberu Suizokukan (Switch) – 75,558 (155,582)
- ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON (PS4) – 75,364
- Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch) – 72,917 (1,337,876)
- Human Fall Flat (Switch) – 72,737 (382,304)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Switch) – 71,164 (2,451,965)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Switch) – 71,138 (947,865)
- Fashion Dreamer (Switch) – 68,012
- eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2022 (Switch) – 66,667 (314,533)
- Street Fighter 6 (PS5) – 66,413
- Pikmin 1+2 (Switch) – 66,388
- FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (Switch) – 64,260 (128,725)
- The Battle Cats Unite! (Switch) – 62,895 (243,700)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 (Switch) – 58,862
- Hogwarts Legacy (PS4) – 58,333
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Switch) – 57,777 (351,250)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! (PS4) – 57,198
- WILD HEARTS (PS5) – 55,668
- Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection (Switch) – 53,909
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PS5) – 53,485
- ONE PIECE ODYSSEY (PS4) – 52,438
- Fate/Samurai Remnant (Switch) – 50,407
- Natsumon! 20-Seiki no Natsuyasumi (Switch) – 49,804
- Street Fighter 6 (PS4) – 49,603
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! (PS5) – 49,278
- Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion (Switch) – 48,056 (109,189)
- Forspoken (PS5) – 47,181
- DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (New Price) (Switch) – 46,819 (288,763)
- Pokémon Sword and Shield (Switch) – 46,326 (4,436,508)
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (Switch) – 46,273
- Minecraft Legends (Switch) – 45,243
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Switch) – 44,591 (2,359,397)
- ONE PIECE ODYSSEY (PS5) – 44,285
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Additional Course Pass (Switch) – 44,007
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Switch) – 42,014
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai (Switch) – 41,982
- Diablo IV (PS5) – 41,173
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PS5) – 39,676
- Kirby Star Allies (Switch) – 38,323 (1,061,095)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Switch) – 38,129 (110,029)
- Persona 5 Tactica (Switch) – 36,462
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered (Switch) – 35,794
- Xenoblade 3 (Switch) – 35,756 (214,026)
- Dragon Quest X Offline (Switch) – 35,289 (287,317)
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Deluxe Edition (Switch) – 34,814
- EA SPORTS FC 24 (PS5) – 33,878
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) – 33,830 (166,542)
- Wo Long: Fallen Destiny (PS4) – 33,060
- Super Bomberman R2 (Switch) – 32,756
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (Switch) – 31,549
- Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star (Switch) – 31,255 (49,087)
- Winning Post 10 (Switch) – 30,817
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition (Switch) – 30,726 (127,951)
- Fate/Samurai Remnant (PS5) – 30,392