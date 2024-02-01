Here are Japan’s top-selling 100 games last year, and not an Xbox title to be seen

The top 100 best-selling games in Japan in 2023 list has been compiled by Weekly Famitsu, and it makes grim reading for Xbox, and to be fair, not much better for Sony.

Physical game sales were added up from the end of December 2022 to December 2023 and, surprising nobody, was completely dominated by Nintendo’s Switch, with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom claiming the top spot.

Of the top 100 Xbox did not claim a single spot, while Sony managed to get 18 spaces on the chart. The rest was a tale of total Nintendo domination, with the top three comprised of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Pikmin 4, which pushed out Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, joining Zelda.

To be fair to Xbox, which already knows it has a low user base in Japan, with the sales chart comprising only physical sales, and in the main the Xbox being a digital-first console it could explain away the reasons to some extent.

Sony improved its position in 2022, but the continued domination in Japan of Nintendo’s last-gen hardware is a testament to the enduring popularity of the brand there.

With the growing expectation that the Nintendo Switch 2 could arrive as early as the end of this year, Sony in particular will be keen to get into a position where the percentage of the marketplace it does hold, does not decrease significantly in the coming two years.

Top 100 Selling games in Japan 2023

(via Frontlinejp.net)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) – 1,939,603 Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) – 1,549,401 Pikmin 4 (Switch) – 1,119,027 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (Switch) – 907,432 (Total 5,246,363) Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Switch) – 795,681 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) – 617,223 (Total: 5,631,598) Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Switch) – 514,581 DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince (Switch) – 510,477 Splatoon 3 (Switch) – 503,312 (4,191,126) Super Mario RPG (Switch) – 447,687 Minecraft (Switch) – 434,216 (3,394,222) Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) – 429,330 Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch) – 359,127 (1,246,849) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Switch) – 335,084 (5,400,275) Mario Party Superstars (Switch) – 257,641 (1,371,773) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) – 250,450 (7,645,654) Fire Emblem Engage (Switch) – 222,235 Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) – 188,513 (3,507,396) Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) – 187,840 Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa Heisei Reiwa mo Teiban! (Switch) – 176,594 (2,959,527) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5) – 166,731 Taiko no Tastsujin: Dondaful Festival (Switch) – 161,965 (277,216) Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 (Switch) – 160,091 (1,214,978) ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON (PS5) – 154,828 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch) –149,398 (2,263,599) Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch (Switch) – 147,308 Resident Evil 4 (PS4) – 145,123 WarioWare: Move It! (Switch) – 141,554 Resident Evil 4 (PS5) – 140,889 Detective Pikachu Returns (Switch) – 137,528 Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) – 130,780 (348,793) Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch) – 115,106 (1,084,153) Dragon Quest Treasures (Switch) – 198,403 Super Mario Party (Switch) – 112,679 (2,232,637) Octopath Traveler II (Switch) – 106,592 Super Mario 3D World + Fury World (Switch) – 102,124 (1,209,757) Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (Switch) – 99,834 (118,599) ARK: Survival Evolved (Switch) – 92,442 Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS4) – 91,169 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch) – 88,918 (1,309,357) Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5) – 87,551 Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Switch) – 84,269 Hogwarts Legacy (Switch) – 82,367 Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE (Switch) – 82,225 Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (Switch) – 78657 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero (Switch) – 76,112 Pokémon Diamond and Pearl (Switch) – 75,770 (2,682,713) Tsuri Spirits: Tsutte Asoberu Suizokukan (Switch) – 75,558 (155,582) ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON (PS4) – 75,364 Super Mario Maker 2 (Switch) – 72,917 (1,337,876) Human Fall Flat (Switch) – 72,737 (382,304) Super Mario Odyssey (Switch) – 71,164 (2,451,965) Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Switch) – 71,138 (947,865) Fashion Dreamer (Switch) – 68,012 eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2022 (Switch) – 66,667 (314,533) Street Fighter 6 (PS5) – 66,413 Pikmin 1+2 (Switch) – 66,388 FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (Switch) – 64,260 (128,725) The Battle Cats Unite! (Switch) – 62,895 (243,700) EA SPORTS FC 24 (Switch) – 58,862 Hogwarts Legacy (PS4) – 58,333 Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Switch) – 57,777 (351,250) Like a Dragon: Ishin! (PS4) – 57,198 WILD HEARTS (PS5) – 55,668 Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection (Switch) – 53,909 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PS5) – 53,485 ONE PIECE ODYSSEY (PS4) – 52,438 Fate/Samurai Remnant (Switch) – 50,407 Natsumon! 20-Seiki no Natsuyasumi (Switch) – 49,804 Street Fighter 6 (PS4) – 49,603 Like a Dragon: Ishin! (PS5) – 49,278 Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion (Switch) – 48,056 (109,189) Forspoken (PS5) – 47,181 DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (New Price) (Switch) – 46,819 (288,763) Pokémon Sword and Shield (Switch) – 46,326 (4,436,508) Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (Switch) – 46,273 Minecraft Legends (Switch) – 45,243 Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Switch) – 44,591 (2,359,397) ONE PIECE ODYSSEY (PS5) – 44,285 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Additional Course Pass (Switch) – 44,007 Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Switch) – 42,014 Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai (Switch) – 41,982 Diablo IV (PS5) – 41,173 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PS5) – 39,676 Kirby Star Allies (Switch) – 38,323 (1,061,095) Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Switch) – 38,129 (110,029) Persona 5 Tactica (Switch) – 36,462 Tales of Symphonia Remastered (Switch) – 35,794 Xenoblade 3 (Switch) – 35,756 (214,026) Dragon Quest X Offline (Switch) – 35,289 (287,317) ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Deluxe Edition (Switch) – 34,814 EA SPORTS FC 24 (PS5) – 33,878 Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) – 33,830 (166,542) Wo Long: Fallen Destiny (PS4) – 33,060 Super Bomberman R2 (Switch) – 32,756 Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (Switch) – 31,549 Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star (Switch) – 31,255 (49,087) Winning Post 10 (Switch) – 30,817 Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition (Switch) – 30,726 (127,951) Fate/Samurai Remnant (PS5) – 30,392