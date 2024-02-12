Nintendo Switch 2 rumored to house custom Nvidia chip

The Switch 2 has the rumor mills of the gaming world turning and fans are holding their breath for a Nintendo update.

For the past five years, the Japanese gaming titan has held an event consecutively around this time of year for the flagship console and future games in development.

It has been eerily silent from the console company, with the only major reported successes being those of the existing Switch.

Across seven years of existence, the device has a recorded total of 32,027,938 units sold in Japan and the top ten games sold in the country were all Nintendo Switch titles.

So there is life in the older console, but rumors abound of specifications and hardware we could see in a successor to the Switch.

Switch 2 hardware rumors

Reuters reported that a “new version of the Nintendo Switch console expected this year is likely to include a Nvidia custom design.”

The news comes from a source close to those in the know about the new console’s chip of choice, stating that “Nintendo’s current Switch handheld console already includes Nvidia’s Tegra X1 chip.”

In a recent Q&A, translated to English and titled ‘ Nine Months Financial Results Briefing for Fiscal Year Ending March 2024 ’, some key questions were asked of the company after a successful year.

President and Representative Director Shuntaro Furukawa responded to questions about new devices:

“Regarding new hardware, we are unable to make any comments beyond saying that our company is constantly conducting research and development on new hardware and software,” he said.

”As we mentioned before, articles claiming to reference information released by Nintendo and other speculations have been appearing mainly on the internet lately. Information that has not been officially announced by Nintendo can mislead consumers and investors.

The President concluded that the journalists present at the Q&A “exercise good judgment based on the information we provide on our official websites and social media accounts. It takes a long time and thorough planning to get ready for new hardware, and those plans are not impacted by whatever the latest business conditions might be.”

Furukawa was tight-lipped on a new Switch, but did confess that “as Nintendo Switch is entering its eighth year, we do not think it will be easy to maintain sales at the same level as in the past.”

Gamers will have to wait on news from those official channels it seems to get concrete news of the new console and the details of when it will drop.

Featured image: Pexels/Michael Adeleye