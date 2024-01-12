Nintendo dominates the Japanese sales market for 19th time

Japanese gaming review site Famitsu published its annual report with Nintendo on top of hardware and packaged software sales in Japan.

The Nintendo Switch is the company’s flagship console. It is now the ripe old age of seven and still hitting the monetary heights.

Switch beats Playstation 5

For the fourth consecutive year, the Japanese hardware market exceeded the previous year’s. Selling an estimated 4.063 million units, the Switch took pride in its place at the top of the charts.

The Nintendo handheld was ahead of second-placed Sony, whose Playstation 5 would move 2.587 million units in the same period. This was double the 2022 figures recorded.

The surge in the Sony device has also been attributed to the easing of the Japanese console shortage.

Nintendo’s top 10 domination

The top 10 games of the year were all Nintendo and Switch titles:

1) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

2) Super Mario Bros. Wonder

3) Pikmin 4

4) Pokemon Scarlet Violet

5) Momotaro Dentetsu World – The earth revolves around hope!

6) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7) Kirby of the Stars Wii Deluxe

8) Dragon Quest Monsters 3: Journey of the Demon Prince and the Elf

9) Splatoon 3

10) Super Mario RPG

The number one spot went to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in an announcement that surprised no one. As the wait for the iconic character Link ended, his battle to save Hyrule raged on in a new epic adventure.

An estimated 2.264 million units were sold, cementing another year of domination for the iconic brand in the gaming market.

Other Nintendo news

Portable storage partner for the Switch Sandisk announced a new 1TB model with a sleek black-and-good design earlier this month. The new microSDXC somehow succeeds the previous Sandisk models and boasts faster load and transfer times for titles.

Rumors abound of a possible Switch 2 announcement sometime in 2024. However, the news surrounding the release and the hypothetical specs aren’t all good news .

Image credit: Tobiah Ens, Unsplash.