7 new titles confirmed for Xbox Game Pass in March

Gamers will benefit from the addition of several headline titles to Xbox Game Pass for March 2024.

The new arrivals will include Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun, SpongeBob SquarePants, and MLB The Show 24, reflecting the range of genres to be enhanced on the Xbox service.

As confirmed by Microsoft, the first wave of new games brings seven newcomers to the platform with the potential for more to follow.

Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun is the latest in the first-person shooter series with IGN’s review concluding:

“Retro-shooting and fast-paced arenas suit the Warhammer 40K setting nicely, but Boltgun falls short of greatness because its ideas peter out too quickly. Some good level design and nice environments make up for a lack of variety.”

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated is a full remake of the classic for Xbox in which you can play as SpongeBob, Patrick, or Sandy to disrupt Plankton’s dastardly plan to take over Bikini Bottom.

Another notable addition is Control Ultimate Edition, with the Remedy Entertainment release presented by Microsoft as a “supernatural third-person action-adventure” to challenge your skills as you battle through a deep and unpredictable world.

How does Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass work?

Xbox Game Pass provides gamers with a diverse game library accessible across Xbox consoles, PCs, and compatible devices.

Subscribers enjoy a constantly refreshed selection of AAA and indie titles, making it a versatile gaming solution. This subscription model has revolutionized the gaming industry, offering a cost-effective and flexible way for players to access a wide range of gaming experiences without needing to buy individual titles.

It’s not without drawbacks, however. The rotating library, which sees games removed or added sporadically, is not for everyone, and this lack of ownership may be a concern for those who prefer to have a permanent collection.

Full list of Xbox Game Pass releases for March 2024 – Wave 1

Whatever your preferred genre, you are likely to be enticed by one of the following:

  • Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun – 5 March
  • PAW Patrol World – 7 March
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – 12 March
  • Control Ultimate Edition – 13 March
  • No More Heroes 3 – 14 March
  • Lightyear Frontier – 19 March
  • MLB The Show 24 – 19 March

Xbox game titles to depart Game Pass in March 2024

As is standard, the rotation of available titles on Game Pass means certain releases will no longer be accessible.

At the time of writing, those confirmed to be departing the platform are Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered, and Shredders (All on 15 March)

Featured image: Xbox 

Graeme Hanna
Freelance Writer

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

