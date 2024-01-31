Taxi Life – take to the streets of Barcelona as a virtual cab driver

The ever-growing popularity of chilled-out vehicle simulators might be a mystery to some people but with Microsoft Flight Simulator, Train Sim World, Euro Truck Driver, and even the incredibly popular Farming Simulator flying off the virtual shelves it is a surprise perhaps that we have waited to long for a Taxi simulator where you can potter around in your virtual Uber, dropping off rides at their designated destinations.

Back in the 90s, we had Sega’s Crazy Taxi which took the same idea and sped things up about 200% and set it to rock music, but here, there will be nothing so adrenaline-inducing.

Set in a virtual recreation of the Spanish city of Barcelona, Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator will put you in the driving seat and set u about navigating the busy streets, finding the best routes to avoid traffic jams, and keeping your customers happy throughout the journey.

Arriving in Barcelona with just your car and a head full of dreams you start off as a one-man band but look to grow your outfit and even end up managing your own taxi business, raking in profits and expanding still further.

Taxi Life features an open-world 1:1 authentic recreation of Barcelona, with sophisticated AI traffic systems that make the cars behave like real-world counterparts, including switching lanes and cutting you up with zero notice – just like in the real Barcelona.

The game will feature over 200 of the city’s famous buildings and landmarks, and you can bet the tourists who get in your taxi are going to want to see them all.

The game is being released by Polish studio Simteract who help fund a lot of the projects with grants from the European Union. You may know them from the previous Train Life: A Railways Simulator a year or so ago.

Taxi Life is due for release on 7th March on Xbox, PlayStation 5 and PC