Microsoft launches new Vapor series of Xbox controllers

Microsoft has announced the arrival of the latest collection of Xbox Wireless Controllers, the Vapor series in Xbox Design Lab and the Xbox Wireless Controller – Dream Vapor Special Edition as revealed on Wednesday by the video game giant.

In this set, the top case on each device features a dynamic pattern unique to every controller. Those familiar with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition, will recollect the effect created, with a misty pattern weaving a textured finish to cherish.

Six top case options are available on the Vapor series with Xbox Design Lab, giving gamers access to some of the most unique controller device designs around for customization.

If bold and bright is your thing, Xbox has you covered here with a range of swirling, stylish hues.

For a green preference, the Electric Vapor top case merges the bold Electric Volt and the iconic Velocity Green, while the Nocturnal Vapor top case brings a contrast with its Dark Green and Grey swirl. Do you prefer something more fiery? You can turn up the heat with the Fire Vapor top, looking resplendent with a fiery red and orange swirl.

Or how about a cool blue with the Stormcloud Vapor, carrying a sleek blue swirl design? There should be something for almost everyone, including pink and purple offerings. The range includes a Cyber Vapor top case, showing off a striking pink and purple swirl, or change it around on the Dream Vapor top case with its soft pink and soft purple swirl.

In addition to the Vapor top cases, further personalization options are available from a choice of button and thumbstick styles. You can put your own mark on the designs with the extension of metallic triggers and D-pads, rubberized side and back grips.

You can even add a personalized engraving for a special finishing touch.

Enter the Dream Vapor

The other choice from the launch is the newest Special Edition design, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Dream Vapor.

This colorway utilises the pink and purple top case from the Vapor collection, for the introduction of a Special Edition controller that shows off a great offering from this device.

The subtle pink-purple swirl is extended all over the design, appearing on the soft pink thumbsticks, through to the bumpers, triggers, and hybrid D-pad.

Further unique elements are exclusive to this Special Edition controller whilst all the entries within the Vapor Collection retain all the added features on the latest generation of Xbox controllers, including a battery life of up to 40 hours of gameplay.

The controllers provide access to your gaming via the Bluetooth and Xbox Wireless connection, to play on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, iOS and Android devices.

Images: Xbox.com