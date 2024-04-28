Slothana Meme Coin Presale Ends Monday, Airdrop On Solana In 20 Hours

Slothana (SLOTH), a Solana-based meme coin, has raised over $15 million in its presale phase, and is set to airdrop tokens on the Solana blockchain on Monday, April 29.

The Slothana.com countdown timer now displays just over 20 hours until launch.

🚀 Hold onto your branches, Slothana faithful! 🌿 We're gearing up to drop some major news: the official launch date is on the horizon! ⏰ Get ready to mark your calendars and set your alarms, because a countdown timer will soon grace our site. Let the hype for the Slothana… — Slothana (@SlothanaCoin) April 14, 2024

What is Slothana?

The new meme coin combines the words “Sloth” and “Solana”, and aims to attract SLERF holders, a viral Sloth-themed token that despite its initial launch issues, has found success and holds a market cap of just under $200 million today.

The Slothana presale has been been in high demand, raising over $15 million within a few weeks and appearing on publications like Cointelegraph and CryptoSlate.

Slothana used a simplified presale model that has appealed to investors. By sending SOL tokens from their crypto wallets, users can acquire SLOTH tokens at a rate of 10,000 SLOTH per SOL invested.

Slothana presale homepage – via Slothana.com

They then automatically receive their tokens via airdrop after the presale concludes – on April 29. This straightforward approach has resonated with the community, making it easier for investors to participate in the project’s growth.

The project’s central premise revolves around a sloth character, representative of individuals seeking to transition from traditional jobs to the world of cryptocurrency trading.

The goal is to transform the lazy office sloth, tired of the monotonous 9-to-5 routine, into a successful crypto trader through the SLOTH token. This narrative reflects the desire of many to break free from conventional work structures and embrace the dynamic and promising landscape of digital assets.

Analysts Tracking Solana Airdrops Notice Slothana

Slothana has been actively promoting its project through various crypto channels that feature new airdrops and presales, including 99Bitcoins, CaptainAltcoin, Cryptonomist, CryptonewsZ, and even Business Insider.

These collaborations have helped Slothana reach a wider audience and generate buzz within the cryptocurrency community.

Moreover, the project has garnered positive attention from influential figures as well. For instance, Matthew Perry, a prominent YouTuber with over 210k subscribers, referred to Slothana as “a banger” in one of his latest videos, and predicts it may ‘5x at launch’.

Another analyst and gem hunter, Jacob Bury, speculated on the potential growth of Slothana in a YouTube video.

According to Bury, the project could see an up to 100x increase in value following the successful presale. This YouTuber has 37k subscribers.

Conclusion

Slothana’s successful presale, which has raised over $15 million, is a testament to the growing interest in meme coins within the Solana ecosystem, as we’ve seen in recent months with WIF, BONK, SLERF and BOME, among others.

While the project’s long-term success remains to be seen, the initial phase has been promising, showcasing the team’s ability to generate significant investor interest and attention.

As Slothana prepares for its official launch, the crypto community will be closely monitoring the project’s progress and the performance of the SLOTH token.

Related