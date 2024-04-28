Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Slothana Meme Coin Presale Ends Monday, Airdrop On Solana In 20 Hours

Slothana Meme Coin Presale Ends Monday, Airdrop On Solana In 20 Hours

Slothana airdrop presale

Slothana (SLOTH), a Solana-based meme coin, has raised over $15 million in its presale phase, and is set to airdrop tokens on the Solana blockchain on Monday, April 29.

The Slothana.com countdown timer now displays just over 20 hours until launch.

What is Slothana?

The new meme coin combines the words “Sloth” and “Solana”, and aims to attract SLERF holders, a viral Sloth-themed token that despite its initial launch issues, has found success and holds a market cap of just under $200 million today.

The Slothana presale has been been in high demand, raising over $15 million within a few weeks and appearing on publications like Cointelegraph and CryptoSlate.

Slothana used a simplified presale model that has appealed to investors. By sending SOL tokens from their crypto wallets, users can acquire SLOTH tokens at a rate of 10,000 SLOTH per SOL invested. 

Slothana presale website

Slothana presale homepage – via Slothana.com

They then automatically receive their tokens via airdrop after the presale concludes – on April 29. This straightforward approach has resonated with the community, making it easier for investors to participate in the project’s growth.

The project’s central premise revolves around a sloth character, representative of individuals seeking to transition from traditional jobs to the world of cryptocurrency trading. 

The goal is to transform the lazy office sloth, tired of the monotonous 9-to-5 routine, into a successful crypto trader through the SLOTH token. This narrative reflects the desire of many to break free from conventional work structures and embrace the dynamic and promising landscape of digital assets.

Analysts Tracking Solana Airdrops Notice Slothana 

Slothana has been actively promoting its project through various crypto channels that feature new airdrops and presales, including 99Bitcoins, CaptainAltcoin, Cryptonomist, CryptonewsZ, and even Business Insider.

These collaborations have helped Slothana reach a wider audience and generate buzz within the cryptocurrency community.

Moreover, the project has garnered positive attention from influential figures as well. For instance, Matthew Perry, a prominent YouTuber with over 210k subscribers, referred to Slothana as “a banger” in one of his latest videos, and predicts it may ‘5x at launch’.

Another analyst and gem hunter, Jacob Bury, speculated on the potential growth of Slothana in a YouTube video.

According to Bury, the project could see an up to 100x increase in value following the successful presale. This YouTuber has 37k subscribers. 

Conclusion

Slothana’s successful presale, which has raised over $15 million, is a testament to the growing interest in meme coins within the Solana ecosystem, as we’ve seen in recent months with WIF, BONK, SLERF and BOME, among others. 

While the project’s long-term success remains to be seen, the initial phase has been promising, showcasing the team’s ability to generate significant investor interest and attention.

As Slothana prepares for its official launch, the crypto community will be closely monitoring the project’s progress and the performance of the SLOTH token.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Petar Jovanović
Editor

Petar Jovanović brings years of experience in the crypto industry to ReadWrite. With a strong belief in the potential of the web3 market since 2017, he's passionate about sharing valuable insights and knowledge. Based in Serbia, Petar graduated in Economics at the University of Niš, and went on to become the Head of Content at Captain Altcoin, an online magazine covering all things blockchain. His work has also been published on BeInCrypto and German site Kryptozeitung. Feel free to connect with Petar to discuss the exciting world of cryptocurrencies and decentralized technologies.

Related News

Slothana airdrop presale
Slothana Meme Coin Presale Ends Monday, Airdrop On Solana In 20 Hours
Petar Jovanović
A large control room with several screens showing crypto financial symbols. Two office workers with their back to viewer sit at their desk. A UK flag is on the wall
U.K. law enforcement gets news powers to seize crypto
Radek Zielinski
Digital art of Samourai Wallet in chains, with Bitcoin logos in the background, crashing down. Dark, ominous colors, with red and green candlesticks representing price drops.
Samourai Wallet founders arrested, crypto market tumbles
Radek Zielinski
BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF sees first day without inflows
Radek Zielinski
A 3D render of a large, open hand holding a shimmering Bitcoin, with numerous smaller hands reaching out to touch or hold the coin, symbolizing the growing adoption and distribution of Bitcoin among the "average" person.
Bitcoin wallets holding over $1,000 surge 20% in 2024
Radek Zielinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Slothana airdrop presale
Cryptocurrency

Slothana Meme Coin Presale Ends Monday, Airdrop On Solana In 20 Hours
Petar Jovanović25 seconds

Slothana (SLOTH), a Solana-based meme coin, has raised over $15 million in its presale phase, and is set to airdrop tokens on the Solana blockchain on Monday, April 29. The...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.