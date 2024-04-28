Life By You – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know

Developed by Paradox Tectonic, Life By You looks to take the life sim genre even further than before with an ambitious open-world experience. This, among other features, will allow you to get fully immersed in your virtual character’s adventures, making your way around an open-world map as you go.

If you’re a fan of these types of games, you’ll want to know the nitty gritty and we have done the digging on everything Life By You. Read on for all we know on its release date, trailers, platforms, and any additional info you might want before jumping in.

Life By You release date

After being pushed back a couple of times, we now have a Life By You release date for early access which is June 4, 2024.

This has been a long time coming for those who have been keeping up with the development progress, as the first announced launch date was September 12, 2023, which then got delayed to March 5, 2024, and then moved to the aforementioned day the devs committed to.

As for the full release of the game that is not early access, there has been no word on when this might be. We expect this to be at least a year away, allowing Paradox to implement new content, and player feedback, and get the game to a state worthy of a true 1.0 title. With The Sims 5 details out in the wild, we hope it at least leaves early access before that game comes to fruition.

Life By You trailers

Two fully-fledged trailers have been released for Life By You – the teaser and announcement trailers.

The teaser trailer is a short but sweet video that briefly introduces you to the game and a sneak peek into the design of the world. Take a look for yourself below.

The announcement trailer however goes into a bunch more detail, showcasing various gameplay aspects including the character creator, building mechanics, how conversations work, and more. This is the video you want to watch if any of the above has piqued your interest.

In conjunction with the trailers, the official Life By You YouTube channel has a bunch more in-game explainers on how to use the various tools within the game which is brilliant and something that will be very helpful since you may have other life sim games’ hotkeys etc. ingrained in your brain.

Life By You platforms

Life By You will launch on PC only via both the Steam and Epic Games platforms. This news is probably disheartening to those who are used to scratching their life sim itch via console, but it makes sense seeing as though it is being released into early access.

Like The Sims, the format of the game can definitely lend its hand to console controls, even if it is a little janky, so if Life By You progresses as it should, the 1.0 release could very well make it onto PlayStation and Xbox.

Can you pre-order Life By You?

Pre-ordering games have been a main staple for some time now but with Life By You, things get a little complicated. You could place a pre-order for the game but these have since been stopped and refunds issued to those who purchased the title before launch.

While the devs haven’t stated exactly why they have done this, it is likely to avoid any potential pushback since the game is launching in an early access state.

There was also a pre-order bonus attached to securing your copy but in a pro-consumer move, Paradox has instead thrown this into anyone who purchases early access, something you definitely don’t see too often.

Life By You early access price

If you do want to get into the early access of Life By You, it will set you back $39.99/€39.99/£34.99.

This is quite a high price considering it isn’t the full experience but for that, you do get to throw your thoughts over to the devs on new features and what you would like to be changed, coupled with those bonuses that have hung over from pre-orders.

If the price point has made you hesitate, we’d suggest waiting for those reviews to kick in and make your decision then since the early access period will still be in effect.

Life By You system requirements

Since this life sim is a little more robust than that of what you might be used to playing, you’ll likely want to check your PC is up to the task of running it before getting that pre-order in.

Here are the Life By You minimum and recommended system requirements as stated on the game’s Steam page:

Life By You minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon R9 380 4GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 25 GB

Life By You recommended system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-10400F or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 25 GB

Sadly, there is no Steam Deck compatibility at this time so those wanting to get a little Life By You action on the go will be left wanting. However, as development progresses, a focus could get put on this, and you may be able to use those intuitive trackpads to get some game time in.