Grab these games for free on Epic Games Store before April 11

Grab these games for free on Epic Games Store before April 11

Epic Games Store is famous for its frequent giveaways, and this week’s offering is no slouch. Two full-sized games are available to claim permanently for free: Thief (2014) and The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition are both free on Epic this week. Don’t put it off though, you have to claim them before April 11.

As Epic Games Store continues to make updates and improvements it is becoming an increasingly realistic competitor to Steam. Now is a great chance to start building your library on the platform.

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition – $59.99 retail

The Outer Worlds is an action-adventure RPG by Obsidian and by many people, it was considered the best alternative to a Bethesda-in-Space until Starfield came out. It features the sassy NPCs and quirky storylines that Obsidian is most famous for. There are a range of companions you can take along with you on your journey, each of whom has their own distinct personality and accompanying quests. The story follows you as a colonist lost in transit on a voyage to the Halcyon colony. Shoot, bribe, charm, or sneak your way through encounters and forge your own path to the center of the conspiracy. The Outer Worlds is colorful, bombastic, and just great fun.

The Spacer’s Choice Edition also includes both of the game’s story expansions. Peril on Gorgon sees the player exploring Gorgon, a former scientific research station turned lawless badlands. Take on a job about the mother of a wealthy recluse and uncover far more about the science project than you expected.

Murder on Eridanos is a grand, spacefaring murder mystery spectacular. A famous spokesperson is murdered just before the launch and it’s up to you to find out how and why. Take to the skies with the Discrepancy Amplifier, a high-tech clue-finding device, and discover the answers you need.

Thief – $19.99 retail (though currently on sale on Steam for $2.99)

Thief is the latest installment in the genre-defining immersive sim series of Thief games. While itself more of a stealth action-adventure game rather than an immersive sim, Thief cherry-picks some elements of its predecessors and focuses on them. Garrett, the master thief, remains the protagonist. It retains also the sense that everything is not quite what it seems, you’re not quite just a thief. The City remains the second main character, oozing with personality and pockets to be picked. Immerse yourself in the oncoming revolution and make a profit along the way.

Don’t forget to claim these two full games for free on Epic Games Store before April 11.

Featured image: Epic Games

Ali Rees

