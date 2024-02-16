Epic Game Store highlights plans for this year

In a huge review of its 2023 achievements and progress, the Epic Games Store has also laid out plans for what new things players can expect from the digital storefront this year. Breaking down its success stories from last year, EGS said it had a total of 270M+ PC customers with a total spend of $950 million.

A big part of Epic Games Store’s draw is the weekly free games it gives away simply for having an account, and the big holiday giveaway it gives away each year, giving away 17 games in a two week period at the end of 2023. Over the course of the year, it gave away 86 titles and they were claimed 586 million times.

It even did its own tier list of successful titles for the year which reads as follows:

Top PC Games Titles in 2023

Mythic:

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Rocket League

Dead Island 2

Grand Theft Auto V

Legendary:

Hogwarts Legacy

Alan Wake 2

Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

Red Dead Redemption 2

FIFA 23

Epic:

EA Sports FC 24

Dying Light

Assassins Creed: Mirage

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Dead by Daylight

Cyberpunk 2077

Honkai: Star Rail

Fall Guys

Destiny 2

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

What’s coming to Epic Game Store in 2024?

The final section of the post concentrates on this year where Epic says:

In 2023, we focused heavily on the back-end developments for the Epic Games Store in order to deliver our partners some highly requested features. While we still have many developer-focused features to ship, in 2024 we are shifting the majority of our attention to improving game discovery, and the player experience overall. Here are some of our top priorities for the 2024 roadmap:

A wholly new Download Manager is coming in early 2024. As expected, you will be able to control timing with updates, schedule downloads, reorder your queue, and more.

We are making significant improvements to Offline Mode, including the ability to deliberately switch to an offline state, a smoother launcher experience with clear error information, and improved authentication flows for users with limited connectivity.

Social Improvements: Let’s make your friends list more meaningful, and give you more options for communicating with your friends.

Pre-loading for pre-purchases.

Subscription Support: This will let developers and publishers with their own subscription service bring them to the Epic Games Store. Crucially, you will also be able to earn Rewards with subscriptions purchased on the Epic Games Store.

Dynamic Bundles: Want to take advantage of a great bundle of content, but already own some of the items? You’ll be able to do so without losing out on the cost savings.

…and launch on iOS in Europe!

While Epic Game Store may still have some way to go to match Steam’s success story, it certainly does not look like it is going anywhere soon.