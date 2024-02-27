How to cheat at Infinite Craft

Does it feel like you have simply run out of things to craft and yet you know there are potentially hundreds of thousands of items you are still missing in Infinite Craft? Have you come to this page simply because you want to find out how to craft Cheat in IC (Student + Copy = Cheat in case you were interested)?

This likelihood is though, you are here for more nefarious reasons. You have lost patience with dragging little boxes from the right to the left to create humans, nuclear bombs, and even Infinite Craft itself.

No, you want an easy life, a life that removes the frustration. You want to know how to get to Mommy Shark and Baby Shark without the mindless clicking. Let’s face it, you want to spoil the game for yourself.

Well okay then, we aren’t here to judge you.

Can you cheat in Infinite Craft?

Well, it depends on your definition of cheating. It’s not like you can just press Up, Up, Left, Down, Up, Up like we used to do in games in the olden days but there are ways and even some tools that may help you get to the item you want with a bit less trial and error.

We don’t really advise using these, what’s the point after all, but each to their own?

One handy site we have found is the Infinite Craft Solver which lets you put an item into a search box and it will feed you the recipe so you can follow it to get your the item. Now while it sounds like it might have everything in the game it certainly does not have all the items. For example, it was no use when we were making Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft. We just couldn’t find it in Infinite Craft Solver so we had to do it for ourselves.

Github has a host of Infinite Craft scrapers that purport to grab everything from the game and add them to your inventory (again, what’s the point) but you should be careful here. We haven’t tested them and cannot vouch for their safety to your machine, but for the sake of full reporting, you can find them at that link.



So if you are hellbent on cheating in Infinite Craft, those pages will give you a headstart. You are welcome.



Featured Image: AI-generated by Ideogram

