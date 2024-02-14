How to make Pokemon and Peter Griffin in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft workflow to create Peter Griffin.

Infinite Craft and its quirky humor from developer Neal Agarwal has set the casual gaming world alight with tens of thousands of people dragging tiles on top of one another to see what they can create next.

Humans? Check done those.  Superheroes and monsters? We have shown you how to make those too. We have even shown you how to wreak havoc out there in case you are feeling a bit evil.

Now we are going to look at making some popular characters in Infinite Craft. Let’s get going.

How to craft Peter Griffin

The star of Family Guy Peter Griffin is having a busy time in gaming at the moment. He already appears in Fortnite alongside some of his other cartoon co-stars, and now you can craft him in Infinite Craft too.

To get to Peter, we first need to get to the Baconator and Quagmire before mixing the two. Here’s how we do that.

  • Water+Fire=Steam
  • Steam+Steam=Cloud
  • Cloud+Cloud=Rain
  • Rain+Rain=Rainbow
  • Water+Water=Lake
  • Lake+Earth=Swamp
  • Swamp+Earth=Mud
  • Rainbow+Mud=Pig
  • Pig+Fire=Bacon
  • Fire+Fire=Volcano
  • Volcano+Bacon=Baconator
  • Mud+Swamp=Quagmire
  • Baconator+Quagmire=Peter Griffin

So not only do we have Peter, but we also get Quagmire along the way, with a quagmire of course being a muddy swamp. Clever. Now add Human+Peter Griffin=Family Guy

If by this stage you have unlocked Xena, you can add her to Peter to make Buffy as well (then Buffy+Vampire=Slayer obviously. And Buffy + Terminator gets you Arnold Schwarzenegger – we could go on but we have Pokemon to catch.

How to craft Pokemon and Pikachu

To create any Pokemon we need to craft Anime. Fortunately, this is pretty straightforward.

  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Ocean + Earth = Island
  • Island + Island = Continent
  • Continent + Lake = America
  • Earth+Earth=Mountain
  • Continent + Mountain = Asia
  • Asia + Island = Japan
  • Japan + America = Anime

Now we need a fish (don’t ask me?) We already have Lake and Ocean from above so now:

  • Ocean+Ocean=Sea
  • Sea+Ocean=Fish

Finally, combine them all together:

  • Anime+Fish=Pokemon
  • Anime+Pokemon=Pikachu

There may well be more Pokemon lurking in the 200,000 combinations Infinite Craft has.

