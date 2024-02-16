How to make Spongebob Squarepants in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft is the breakout browser game of the year. Everybody is playing it, and everybody is making Donald Trump in it, but if you have not yet got to the point of making something really complex we have your back.
While many famous characters both fictional and real can be created – just check out our further guides at the bottom of this page for some ideas, most can be got to with relatively few moves. Not the subject of this page though. To get to Spongebob Squarepants and add him to your collection of crafts it is 36 moves if you play from scratch. So below you will find the direct route from the starting point to Spongebob. Let’s go.
How to craft Spongebob
We have split this into three different sections so you don’t give yourself a headache. Before we can get to Spongebob Squarepants we need to generate Squidward. The first section will get us to squid, at which point you may think we are close, but there are a few more hoops to jump through first,
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Steam + Earth = Mud
- Water + Water = Lake
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Earth + Ocean = Island
- Water + Mud = Swamp
- Island + Swamp = Loch Ness
- Loch Ness + Mud = Monster
- Fire + Mud = Brick
- Brick + Brick = House
- House + House = Town
- Town + Town = City
- City + Ocean = Atlantis
- Atlantis + Monster = Kraken
- Kraken + Water = Squid
Now we have squid we have to get to Time Travel before we can combine the two to get the essential Squidward item.
- Wind + Fire = Smoke
- Smoke + Water = Fog
- Wind + Earth = Dust
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Planet + Planet = Star
- Star + Star = Galaxy
- Galaxy + Galaxy = Black Hole
- Black Hole + Black Hole = Wormhole
- Wormhole + Black Hole = Time Travel
- Time Travel + Wormhole = Time Machine
- Time Travel + Squid = Squidward
That is most of the work done we just need to get Venus to get us to Love and Heart and we can combine them with Squadward to get to Spongebob.
- Planet+Fog = Venus
- Venus + Fog = Love
- Love + Wind = Heart
- Heart + Squidward = Spongebob
Now to get the complete Spongebob Squarepants item, complete the final mix:
Spongebob + Squidward = Spongebob Squarepants
Featured Image: AI-Generated in Ideogram
