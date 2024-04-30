Languagesx
Big Starfield update incoming amid news that its first expansion will arrive in the Fall

Big Starfield update incoming amid news that its first expansion will arrive in the Fall

An image of VASCO from Starfield with his thumb up.

Starfield is about to get another big boost towards becoming the game so many wanted it to be when it launched last year.

While not inherently a bad game, Starfield had promised much and maybe even suffered from that killer of many games, too much expectation.

Now, with a series of regular patches and promised updates the game is getting into a decent place, and with its first main expansion due later in the year things are definitely looking bright.

Before the Shattered Space expansion does land however it looks like we will be getting a pretty major game update at some point in the next week.

Head honcho at Bethesda, Todd Howard said to Kinda Funny on YouTube that what we can expect this week is different to anything expansion-related, “ This is a separate update. Shattered Space is in the fall, but we have a big update that’s coming really soon for Starfield.”

One of the hopefully important things that will be addressed that Howard teases in the video is the in-game maps.

Anybody who has played Starfield will be completely aware that the maps are literally next to worthless. A topographical representation with the occasional icon does not cut it in this day and age, and any kind of reworking of those would be greatly appreciated by the Starfield community.

With a game so large as Starfield it was felt from the off that a coherent map was essential, and as much as modders have tried to fix the issue, direct intervention from Bethesda would solve the problem once and for all.

Ship building is also set for a revamp in the upcoming update with the feature being far more popular amongst the player base than it was first thought. You can construct a huge array of ships in Starfield and making this a little less clunky would again be a great step in the right direction.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

Gaming Editor

