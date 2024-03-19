Subscribe
Latest Starfield patch brings more enhancements and improvements

An image of VASCO from Starfield with his thumb up.
New Photomode changes mean you can now pose characters in shot for the perfect selfie.

The Starfield devs at Bethesda continue to stay true to their word of releasing regular, large patches for the game and it is already in much better shape than when it launched last Fall.

A huge amount of fixes to the base game have been made and if you want to read the full Patch Notes you can do so on the Starfield Blog, but we will be picking out some of the cool bits we like the look of most here.

The patch also includes additional features to things such as Photo mode, which now allows you to pose characters in your screenshots, opening the possibility for some seriously funny meme action.

Other quality-of-life tweaks such as simply being able to open doors while you have the Scanner open should really have been a thing from the off, but then, we guess you would not have appreciated it as much as you will now.

Digipicks have also been altered because, of how we love the way Digipicks worked. Thankfully now they allow you to Undo without the penalty cost of a digipick during the Security mini-game. Now, if we could just get rid of the mini-game altogether with a slider in the menu. Maybe next time.

Latest Starfield Patch major features

  • PHOTOMODE: Added the ability to set Expressions and Poses on player and companions in Photomode.
  • SCANNER: You can now open doors and harvest with the scanner opened.
  • Setting course on an inactive quest will now make it the active quest.
  • Added support for adjusting FOV when using 3rd Person Ship view.
  • Added an Anisotropic filtering quality slider (PC).
  • Removed the digipick cost for using Undo during the Security mini-game.
  • Added an autosave when fast traveling from a planet’s surface to orbit.
  • Updated the Ship UI to perform more smoothly at higher framerates.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

