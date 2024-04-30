Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Marques Brownlee slams Rabbit R1, labelling it ‘barely reviewable’

Marques Brownlee slams Rabbit R1, labelling it ‘barely reviewable’

Still from Marques Brownlee's Rabbit R1 review
TL:DR

  • Marques Brownlee criticizes Rabbit R1 as 'barely reviewable', stirring tech community debate.
  • Brownlee's influence raises concerns; critique power can impact companies..
  • Rabbit CEO acknowledges feedback, pledges improvements, and promises OTA fixes to address issues.

Tech reviewer and YouTuber Marques Brownlee has described Rabbit R1 as ‘barely reviewable’ in his latest video review.

As one of the largest tech reviewers in the world, with a following of 18 million subscribers on YouTube and over six million on X, Marques Brownlee’s word in the tech world carries a lot of weight. Just a few weeks ago on April 14, Brownlee sparked controversy by labelling the Humane AI pin as ‘the worst product I’ve ever reviewed…for now’.

While quite an extreme title, the content of Brownlee’s review appeared fairly balanced and fair, echoing sentiments from other reviews from major tech publications. However, it sparked pushback from some within the tech community, with some arguing that a reviewer with so much power to influence opinions should be aware of the possibility of sending companies bankrupt.

“A slight criticism from a big Youtuber, let alone calling the product HORRENDOUS, is enough to make a company go bust,” wrote tech commentator Alex Finn on X. “Creators are so much more powerful in 2024 than you think.”

Marques Brownlee’s review of the Rabbit R1

Now, it seems Brownlee may be courting controversy once again with his latest review, labelling the Rabbit R1 as ‘barely reviewable’. Another AI product to get a negative review within the space of a month, Brownlee blames lack of user data for the Rabbit R1’s failing, although acknowledging that it’s a ‘cool idea’.

“This is the pinnacle of a trend that’s been annoying for years: Delivering barely finished products to win a “race” and then continuing to build them after charging full price,” he wrote in the introduction to his review on X.

While some might think that negative reviews of newcomer products might be unfair, Rabbit CEO and founder Jesse Lyu accepts and even echoes Brownlee’s comments, thanking him for his review.

“We shall see how fast R1 improves and evolves,” he wrote on X. “We are a tiny team trying to catch the fast pace of AI.

“The current level of AI needs strong human-supervised fine-tuning. You can’t take your time polishing features without real user testing. We will push the OTA fix as early as tomorrow to address most of the bugs we found.

“Thanks @MKBHD for your detailed explanation of LAM! Looking forward for you to do a ‘R1 re-visit’ very soon.”

Featured image: Marques Brownlee

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Still from Marques Brownlee's Rabbit R1 review
Marques Brownlee slams Rabbit R1, labelling it ‘barely reviewable’
Rachael Davies
ChatGPT's 'hallucination' issue hit with Austrian privacy complaint.
ChatGPT’s ‘hallucination’ issue hit with privacy complaint
Suswati Basu
Pope Francis / The Pope will attend the G7 Summit in Italy to discuss AI challenges
Pope Francis joins G7 summit to talk AI with world leaders
Graeme Hanna
A stunning 3D render of the Microsoft and Google logos, floating above a vibrant and abstract background. The backdrop features colorful line graphs, representing stock growth, and AI brain symbols, signifying the companies' advancements in artificial intelligence. The graphs are in shades of green, while the AI brains are depicted in blue, connected by blue wires that flow seamlessly into the logos. The overall atmosphere is futuristic and high-tech, reflecting the innovative spirit of both companies
AI business is booming for Microsoft and Google, but some rivals falter
Graeme Hanna
Microsoft has revealed positive results after the company beat Wall Street expectations for the third quarter
Microsoft ramp up AI spending as it smashes Q3 earnings expectations
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A striking, futuristic poster featuring the iconic Hong Kong city skyline at night, illuminated with dazzling lights. In the foregr ound are the logos of Bitcoin and Ethereum, symbolizing the merging of technology and finance in this modern metropolis. The cityscape is a vibrant mix of skyscrapers, neon signs, and advanced infrastructure, while the logos are rendered in sleek, minimalist designs. The overall ambiance of the image is bold, innovative, and progressive
Cryptocurrency

Hong Kong launches Asia's first sport Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs
Sam Shedden59 seconds

Hong Kong launched six spot bitcoin and ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Tuesday (Apr 30) in a historic move for the Asian cryptocurrency market. The ETFs, issued by China Asset...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.