Life By You heads for early access as Life Sims prepare to take over your world once again

It must be life-sim day today, we have already had news this morning from the inZoi camp about the forthcoming life simulator from Krafton which is getting ready to launch this year. The Sims 5, or Project Rene as it known in-house is being worked on and test builds pushed out to loyal players, and now we have confirmed news that Life By You will enter Early Access in just a few weeks time.

June 4th is the date slated where we will get a first play of the much-anticipated Sims rival from Paradox Interactive which will definitely hoping for an easier ride than it has had of late with some of its other releases such as the recent Star Trek game.

“At the core of Life by You is the player community,” said Rod Humble, general manager of Paradox Tectonic. “We’ve created a sandbox where players can tell whatever story they want. From deeply personal, esoteric, or fan fiction, they can live life to the fullest – or break the rules as they see fit!”

Life By You can be wishlisted on Steam and the Epic Games Store and is described as:

“Life by You is a life simulation game with the creative freedom to tell unlimited storytelling possibilities. Players can design and live out the lives of the humans they create in an open-game world where everything is customizable. Players create their households, build their homes, and tell life’s many stories. With natural language conversation and the ability to switch from third-person to direct control gameplay, players will connect with their characters on an emotional level. The game will come with deep Creator and Editor tools like Character Creator, Object Designer, Language Trees, and more, and all are available to players so they can MOD and adapt the game to fit their story.”

In truth, from what we have seen of the game so far it look pretty cool and if you are fan of game such as The Sims, we think you are going to find this one is right up your alley when it arrives next month.