Star Trek Infinite will boldly go no further as it gets its final update after only a few months

An image of the faction select screen of Star Trek Infinite

Just seven months after launch, the hugely ironically named Star Trek: Infinite has proved it is anything but, as a developer blog on the Paradox site has recently announced that it will be receiving no further updates.

To put that into perspective the grand strategy game set in the Star Trek universe is still being sold for $30 on Steam despite its “overwhelmingly negative” recent reviews rating with many stating views along the lines of:

“Abandonware. Paradox should be embarrassed and issue refunds to all customers. This is a failure from top to bottom. It does not satisfy anyone. This game is not for anyone.”

“It seems like this game will go nowhere it’s just a cash grab avoid this game at all costs. There has not been a single update since I bought this game.“

“This game is an unfinished mess and seems to be largely abandoned by the devs. Could have been decent, if effort had been put into it. Unfortunately, it seems like they took their money and ran. I’d recommend you stay away. Buying this unfinished, mess of a game will only buy you disappointment and regret.”

Live long and prosper? Maybe not

The post reads, “Today, we bring news regarding the future of Star Trek: Infinite, a journey we’ve embarked on together with a lot of excitement.

Sadly, we must inform you that Star Trek: Infinite will not receive further updates.

Together, we’ve explored distant worlds, faced formidable adversaries, and created a community bound by a shared love for the Star Trek universe.”

Once again, the game launched on 12th October last year. The last update posted to Steam just two months after launch reads, “We are now in discussions on what our future roadmap looks like, what the game needs, and what type of resources we need to hit those goals. We are still in the early stages of this discussion however and don’t have any information to release at this time.”

It seems those discussions took a turn for the worse and now leave a bitter taste in the mouths of fans of one of the most popular sci-fi franchises of all time.

Requests for refunds can be found on the Paradox forums but many players on Steam would be long since out of the refund window and one post explains, “I submitted a refund request to Steam today, noting that development was canceled. I had less than 8 hours of playtime.

Request denied.”

Sometimes the games industry really is its own worst enemy.

