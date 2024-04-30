Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Ukraine takes action against 2,500 illegal gambling sites

Ukraine takes action against 2,500 illegal gambling sites

Kyiv skyline in Ukraine, showing buildings in the forefront and backdrop

Ukraine has cracked down on more than 2,500 websites that have hosted unlicensed gambling content in an effort to combat illegal gambling.

These websites were found to not have the appropriate license and were removed under recommendations from law enforcement officers.

More action has been taken in this area, as over 450 criminal offenses are being investigated in relation to an illegal gambling organization – as of April 2024. According to a report by the Ukranian Office General Prosecutor, indictments against 72 people have been sent to the court.

In 2023, 169 offenses were registered, with more than 7,000 computers and equipment being seized. This resulted in 10 casinos being suspended and indictments brought against 42 people who are said to be members of criminal groups.

This report comes just over a week after the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on April 20 approving restrictions on online gambling and banning it for the military while martial law remains in place.

Gambling in Ukraine has come a long way in the last year 

On April 24, Ukraine’s parliament saw the first reading of a bill that strengthened the state’s oversight over the gambling business. The bill was backed by 272 lawmakers, after initially being submitted back in May 2023.

The bill has to pass the second reading and be signed off by the President before it can officially become law. If it goes through, the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries could be abolished and its responsibilities passed on to the Digital Transformation Ministry.

The potential new law aims to bring in further restrictions on online gambling games, a ban on advertising, tighter business control measures, and safeguarding when it comes to vulnerabilities.

Work continues to be done in the field of gambling which has come a long way in Ukraine, especially as the country’s gambling industry was largely legalized shortly before Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Featured Image: Photo by Eugene on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Kyiv skyline in Ukraine, showing buildings in the forefront and backdrop
Ukraine takes action against 2,500 illegal gambling sites
Sophie Atkinson
888 advert on London Underground, advertisement reads 'This carriage is now a casino'
Online betting firm 888.com to withdraw adverts after row
Sophie Atkinson
Best Poker Streamers
Top 10 Best Poker Streamers to Follow in 2024
Gavin Beech
Labouchere System
Labouchere System – What is the Labouchere Betting System?
Lewis Humphries
Betting chips emblazoned with the Bulgarian national flag
Bulgarian politicians propose a national gambling ad ban
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Kyiv skyline in Ukraine, showing buildings in the forefront and backdrop
Gambling

Ukraine takes action against 2,500 illegal gambling sites
Sophie Atkinson37 mins

Ukraine has cracked down on more than 2,500 websites that have hosted unlicensed gambling content in an effort to combat illegal gambling. These websites were found to not have the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.