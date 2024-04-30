Ukraine takes action against 2,500 illegal gambling sites

Ukraine has cracked down on more than 2,500 websites that have hosted unlicensed gambling content in an effort to combat illegal gambling.

These websites were found to not have the appropriate license and were removed under recommendations from law enforcement officers.

More action has been taken in this area, as over 450 criminal offenses are being investigated in relation to an illegal gambling organization – as of April 2024. According to a report by the Ukranian Office General Prosecutor, indictments against 72 people have been sent to the court.

In 2023, 169 offenses were registered, with more than 7,000 computers and equipment being seized. This resulted in 10 casinos being suspended and indictments brought against 42 people who are said to be members of criminal groups.

This report comes just over a week after the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on April 20 approving restrictions on online gambling and banning it for the military while martial law remains in place.

Gambling in Ukraine has come a long way in the last year

On April 24, Ukraine’s parliament saw the first reading of a bill that strengthened the state’s oversight over the gambling business. The bill was backed by 272 lawmakers, after initially being submitted back in May 2023.

The bill has to pass the second reading and be signed off by the President before it can officially become law. If it goes through, the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries could be abolished and its responsibilities passed on to the Digital Transformation Ministry.

The potential new law aims to bring in further restrictions on online gambling games, a ban on advertising, tighter business control measures, and safeguarding when it comes to vulnerabilities.

Work continues to be done in the field of gambling which has come a long way in Ukraine, especially as the country’s gambling industry was largely legalized shortly before Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Featured Image: Photo by Eugene on Unsplash