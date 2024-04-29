Languagesx
Upcoming Stardew Valley mod lets you add popular Baldur's Gate 3 companions

A look at the buildings and Astarion in the BG3 Stardew Valley mod
tl;dr

Stardew Valley continues to evolve with mods, including the latest announcement: Baldur’s Village. This mod recreates Baldur’s Gate in Stardew Valley, featuring familiar characters and locations. Players can expect Baldur’s Gate companions like Astarion, who offers a unique romance plot.

Stardew Valley: The cozy-core game that keeps on giving. Even after almost 10 years of content and countless additions to keep things fresh, the farming/lifestyle sim’s mod still takes things even further.

Thus we get the latest announced mod: Baldur’s Village. Yep. It’s a mod that not only populates a map based on the incredibly popular RPG, but also gives some familiar friends the Stardew treatment. While not officially released yet, the developers, a team of three fans, have shared a bunch of details as to what to expect on launch and beyond.

We’ve already mentioned that the team is hopeful in replicating the BG3 feel by incorporating an independent map of Baldur’s Village which features four different building styles, alongside little homages to the D&D-inspired title.

One of the houses in the BG3 Stardew Valley mod

What most will be chomping at the bit for though is the inclusion of various Baldur’s Gate companions, with one fan-favorite even being romanceable.

Shadowheart, Gale, and Halsin will feature alongside the ever-popular Astarion, with the latter being the character you can romance. In fact, Astarion will have a “unique romance plot” which is certainly an intriguing prospect.

As for more romanceable companions, the team will be hard at work to “try” and make more dateable options in the future.

Baldur’s Village Stardew Valley mod release date

As for the release date of the Baldur’s Village Stardew Valley mod, there’s no concrete day to look forward to. But, what we do know is that the devs are striving “to release the first part of the content on Nexus before the first anniversary of the release of BG3”.

Baldur’s Gate 3 launched on Aug. 3, 2023 so at the time of writing, this is just over three months away. This means if you’re a fan of both titles and want to get the ultimate mashup modded in, you won’t have to wait an age to do so.

As and when it is available, you’ll be able to get it downloaded from Nexus Mods.

A look at the buildings and Astarion in the BG3 Stardew Valley mod
Upcoming Stardew Valley mod lets you add popular Baldur's Gate 3 companions
Stardew Valley: The cozy-core game that keeps on giving. Even after almost 10 years of content and countless additions to keep things fresh, the farming/lifestyle sim's mod still takes things...

