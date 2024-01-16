Baldur’s Gate 3 update brings changes to popular character

Game Of The Year, Baldur’s Gate 3, has rolled out a hotfix to address several issues in the game, and among the updates is a change to one of the game’s popular characters.

One of the most notable changes announced on Monday (Jan.15) by developers relates to the compression of saved files. Issues with save files have plagued Xbox users since the game’s launch, with some users losing many hours of progress after a firmware issue caused their files to be deleted. Save files have also been notably large, and the nature of the game means players save many times, clogging up their systems.

The new hotfix has increased the compression of save files, “which should fix several issues caused by large savegame files,” according to Larian Studio, the game’s makers. They have also reduced the size of save files by removing summoned elements from the world that don’t exist anymore. It isn’t clear yet to what extent this will change things for users.

The hotfix clears up some other minor issues such as a camera bug and an issue with Thieves’ Tools being inaccessible. A bug relating to characters getting “stuck in a story event” and not being controllable after a death in the fight with Grym has also been fixed.

What does the latest Baldur’s Gate 3 update do to Gale?

Everyone’s favorite wizard-with-issues, Gale, needs something from the player, and before this hotfix, might have flounced off, permanently removing himself from the party, if the player was unable to provide for him immediately. Now though, he’s willing to stick around unless you tell him you will never help him.

In the patch notes, Larian said: “Poor Gale – we know your pain, sometimes it’s easy to read something into a situation that wasn’t there. We’ve sat him down and explained that if someone doesn’t offer him a shoe to eat every time, that doesn’t mean they never will. You’ll find him more likely to stick around now.”

Featured image: Larian Studios