How to make Religion, Islam, and Christianity in Infinite Craft

We have spent a lot of time in Infinite Craft making people and celebrities, but today we are going for something a little more cerebral in the shape of crafting religions. One of the first pages we wrote on IC has us creating Adam and Eve which were the building blocks for a lot of the Humans we have since created, and while that touched on religious beliefs, we didn’t use it for such at the time.

Now we are going to craft religion itself and then spin that off to create a couple of faiths. There are plenty more in the game, but this is the core of how to get to many of them. Also, the further you try to develop from the faith itself, you can start to get a couple of more fringe items that might be offensive to some. You have been warned.

How to make Religion

Now, weirdly, but roll with us, the way we are going to get to religion, and one of the easiest ways involves us already having Barrack Obama in our inventory. We have covered how to get him on our presidents page with Donald Trump, so if you haven’t got him yet, quickly refer over to that one and craft him up – and Trump if you don’t have him yet.

We need Obama to get Hope and from Hope, we can quickly craft religion. Here’s what we do. You can also follow the workflow on the image.

Earth + Fire = Lava

Lava + Earth = Stone

Stone + Lava = Obsidian

Water + Fire = Steam

Obsidian + Steam = Glass

Glass + Fire = Lens

Lens + Fire = Magnifying Glass

Steam + Water = Cloud

Cloud + Water = Rain

Rain + Magnifying Glass = Rainbow

Rainbow + Obama = Hope

Hope + Hope = Faith

Faith + Faith = Belief

Belief + Faith = Religion

Now we can easily get Islam from here and all we have to do is mix

Obama + Religion = Islam

Even though Obama is a practicing Christian, there was fake news for a while that he was Muslim. You will have to let that slide.

Now we have Islam we can add a couple more new items.

Religion + islam = Muslim

Muslim + Islam = Mosque

As we have Religion we can start to craft some other denominations.

Religion + Man = Priest

Priest + Man = Pope

Pope + Religion = Catholic

Religion + Time Travel = Jesus

Jesus + Man = Christ

Christ + Man = Christian

We will add further religions to this page as we unlock them.

Featured Image: AI-Generated in Ideogram

You may like these other Infinite Craft guides