How to make Apollo 13, Saturn V, and NASA in Infinite Craft

We are going to the moon in Infinite Craft this time. And we ain’t talking crypto. Here we are going to make some of the famous Apollo missions – including the one that nearly didn’t make it back, as well as the NASA space agency itself.
Weirdly, a lot of the steps for Apollo 13 are similar to when we made the Internet, so if you have already followed that guide, then you will be able to do this even quicker than the recipe below
How to make Apollo 13
Getting these spacecraft is not a particularly quick process, but if you have been playing IC for a while, you will probably have several of these bits in your inventory already, so check to see what steps you can skip.
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Water + Water = Lake
- Plant + Steam = Tea
- Planet + Wind = Storm
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Planet + Steam = Steampunk
- Storm + Tea = Tempest
- Lake + Ocean = Sea
- Dust + Lake = Mud
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
- Ocean + Tempest = Tsunami
- Sea + Tea = Tease
- Earth + Tea = Teapot
- Mud + Water = Swamp
- Lava + Sea = Stone
- Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship
- Tease + Tsunami = Tsunamis
- Swamp + Teapot = Witch
- Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge
- Lava + Tsunamis = Volcano
- Witch + Witch = Witch Hut
- Steam + Stonehenge = Time
- Dust + Plant = Pollen
- Dust + Volcano = Ash
- Time + Witch Hut = Wizard
- Ash + Pollen = Cough
- Fire + Wizard = Dragon
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap
- Tempest + Wind = Tornado
- Cough + Plant = Medicine
- Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly
- Tornado + Venus Flytrap = Funnel Cake
- Medicine + Water = Potion
- Fire + Steam = Engine
- Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy
- Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
- Funnel Cake + Planet = Saturn
- Engine + Potion = Rocket
- Fairy + Plant = Flower
- Steampunk Plant + Wind = Airship
- Rocket + Saturn = Saturn V
- Flower + Steam = Perfume
- Airship + Fire = Crash
- Perfume + Saturn V = Apollo
- Apollo + Crash = Apollo 13
If you want to make Apollo 11 just follow the above but you will need these extra two stops
- Amber + Marsh = Mosquito
- Mosquito + Saturn V = Apollo 11
How to make NASA in Infinite Craft
If you want to make the famous Space Agency, NASA, itself, then there are a lot of steps here but you will have done some above already.
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Water + Water = Lake
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Planet + Steam = Steampunk
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Plant + Steam = Tea
- Planet + Wind = Storm
- Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
- Storm + Tea = Tempest
- Earth + Earth = Mountain
- Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Dust + Ocean = Sand
- Tempest + Water = Tsunami
- Mountain + Wind = Avalanche
- Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
- Dust + Water = Mud
- Dust + Sand = Sandstorm
- Avalanche + Tsunami = Disaster
- Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
- Disaster + Sandstorm = Dust Bowl
- Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap
- Dust Bowl + Wind = Dust Storm
- Dust Storm + Venus Flytrap = Dust Trap
- Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship
- Dust Trap + Venus Flytrap = Flypaper
- Lava + Typhoon = Volcano
- Airship + Lava = Dragon
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Earth + Flypaper = Flytrap
- Fire + Steam = Engine
- Planet + Planet = Star
- Plant + Tempest = Tree
- Ocean + Ocean = Sea
- Dust + Volcano = Ash
- Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly
- Engine + Flytrap = Helicopter
- Plant + Star = Sun
- Dandelion + Volcano = Fireworks
- Fire + Mud = Brick
- Dust + Tree = Wood
- Lava + Sea = Stone
- Ash + Dust = Cinder
- Earth + Tea = Teapot
- Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy
- Helicopter + Mountain = Rescue
- Engine + Sun = Solar
- Brick + Fireworks = House
- Sandstorm + Wood = Sandal
- Cinder + Stone = Glass
- Swamp + Teapot = Witch
- Fairy + Plant = Flower
- Rescue + Stone = Sculpture
- House + Solar = Solar Panel
- Earth + Sandal = Shoe
- Fire + Glass = Lens
- Smoke + Witch = Wizard
- Dust + Witch = Broom
- Flower + Plant = Garden
- Sculpture + Tsunami = Statue of Liberty
- Solar Panel + Wind = Windmill
- Shoe + Shoe = Boots
- Mountain + Shoe = Boot
- Lens + Swamp = Microscope
- Steam + Wizard = Cloud
- Broom + Dust = Clean
- Garden + Garden = Park
- Statue of Liberty + Volcano = Mount Rushmore
- Tea + Windmill = Dutch
- Boot + Boots = Cowboy
- Cloud + Microscope = Rain
- Clean + Steam = Iron
- Garden + Park = Zoo
- Earth + Mount Rushmore = USA
- Cowboy + Dutch = Yodeling
- Iron + Rain = Rust
- Clean + Lens = Glasses
- Earth + Zoo = Animal
- Fire + USA = Flag
- Rust + Yodeling = Country
- Animal + Glasses = Scientist
- Country + Flag = Nation
- Nation + Scientist = Nasa
