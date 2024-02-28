How to make Apollo 13, Saturn V, and NASA in Infinite Craft

We are going to the moon in Infinite Craft this time. And we ain’t talking crypto. Here we are going to make some of the famous Apollo missions – including the one that nearly didn’t make it back, as well as the NASA space agency itself.

Weirdly, a lot of the steps for Apollo 13 are similar to when we made the Internet, so if you have already followed that guide, then you will be able to do this even quicker than the recipe below

How to make Apollo 13

Getting these spacecraft is not a particularly quick process, but if you have been playing IC for a while, you will probably have several of these bits in your inventory already, so check to see what steps you can skip.

Earth + Wind = Dust

Fire + Water = Steam

Earth + Water = Plant

Dust + Earth = Planet

Water + Water = Lake

Plant + Steam = Tea

Planet + Wind = Storm

Lake + Water = Ocean

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Storm + Tea = Tempest

Lake + Ocean = Sea

Dust + Lake = Mud

Earth + Fire = Lava

Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate

Ocean + Tempest = Tsunami

Sea + Tea = Tease

Earth + Tea = Teapot

Mud + Water = Swamp

Lava + Sea = Stone

Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship

Tease + Tsunami = Tsunamis

Swamp + Teapot = Witch

Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge

Lava + Tsunamis = Volcano

Witch + Witch = Witch Hut

Steam + Stonehenge = Time

Dust + Plant = Pollen

Dust + Volcano = Ash

Time + Witch Hut = Wizard

Ash + Pollen = Cough

Fire + Wizard = Dragon

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap

Tempest + Wind = Tornado

Cough + Plant = Medicine

Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly

Tornado + Venus Flytrap = Funnel Cake

Medicine + Water = Potion

Fire + Steam = Engine

Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy

Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant

Funnel Cake + Planet = Saturn

Engine + Potion = Rocket

Fairy + Plant = Flower

Steampunk Plant + Wind = Airship

Rocket + Saturn = Saturn V

Flower + Steam = Perfume

Airship + Fire = Crash

Perfume + Saturn V = Apollo

Apollo + Crash = Apollo 13

If you want to make Apollo 11 just follow the above but you will need these extra two stops

Amber + Marsh = Mosquito

Mosquito + Saturn V = Apollo 11

How to make NASA in Infinite Craft

If you want to make the famous Space Agency, NASA, itself, then there are a lot of steps here but you will have done some above already.



Earth + Wind = Dust

Fire + Water = Steam

Dust + Earth = Planet

Water + Water = Lake

Earth + Water = Plant

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Lake + Water = Ocean

Plant + Steam = Tea

Planet + Wind = Storm

Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate

Storm + Tea = Tempest

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Dust + Ocean = Sand

Tempest + Water = Tsunami

Mountain + Wind = Avalanche

Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree

Dust + Water = Mud

Dust + Sand = Sandstorm

Avalanche + Tsunami = Disaster

Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp

Disaster + Sandstorm = Dust Bowl

Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap

Dust Bowl + Wind = Dust Storm

Dust Storm + Venus Flytrap = Dust Trap

Tea + Tempest = Typhoon

Earth + Fire = Lava

Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship

Dust Trap + Venus Flytrap = Flypaper

Lava + Typhoon = Volcano

Airship + Lava = Dragon

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Earth + Flypaper = Flytrap

Fire + Steam = Engine

Planet + Planet = Star

Plant + Tempest = Tree

Ocean + Ocean = Sea

Dust + Volcano = Ash

Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly

Engine + Flytrap = Helicopter

Plant + Star = Sun

Dandelion + Volcano = Fireworks

Fire + Mud = Brick

Dust + Tree = Wood

Lava + Sea = Stone

Ash + Dust = Cinder

Earth + Tea = Teapot

Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy

Helicopter + Mountain = Rescue

Engine + Sun = Solar

Brick + Fireworks = House

Sandstorm + Wood = Sandal

Cinder + Stone = Glass

Swamp + Teapot = Witch

Fairy + Plant = Flower

Rescue + Stone = Sculpture

House + Solar = Solar Panel

Earth + Sandal = Shoe

Fire + Glass = Lens

Smoke + Witch = Wizard

Dust + Witch = Broom

Flower + Plant = Garden

Sculpture + Tsunami = Statue of Liberty

Solar Panel + Wind = Windmill

Shoe + Shoe = Boots

Mountain + Shoe = Boot

Lens + Swamp = Microscope

Steam + Wizard = Cloud

Broom + Dust = Clean

Garden + Garden = Park

Statue of Liberty + Volcano = Mount Rushmore

Tea + Windmill = Dutch

Boot + Boots = Cowboy

Cloud + Microscope = Rain

Clean + Steam = Iron

Garden + Park = Zoo

Earth + Mount Rushmore = USA

Cowboy + Dutch = Yodeling

Iron + Rain = Rust

Clean + Lens = Glasses

Earth + Zoo = Animal

Fire + USA = Flag

Rust + Yodeling = Country

Animal + Glasses = Scientist

Country + Flag = Nation

Nation + Scientist = Nasa

Featured Image: AI-generated in Ideogram

You may like these other Infinite Craft guides