How to make the Internet and Wi-Fi in Infinite Craft

We have made a lot of cool things in Infinite Craft so far, but probably none cooler than making Infinite Craft itself. Weirdly, to make it and its own subreddit, we didn’t need the Internet. We all need the internet though, so this page will take you through the steps you need, not only to get the Internet in Infinite Craft, but add Wi-Fi and potential hackers and viruses to the mix too. Let’s get cracking
How to craft Internet
It is a bit convoluted to get here and there are probably quicker ways to get the Internet in Infinite Craft, but we are sticking with this method as it generates quite a lot of other cool stuff along the way such as radio towers and waves.
So let’s crack on.
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Plant + Steam = Tea
- Planet + Wind = Storm
- Water + Water = Lake
- Storm + Tea = Tempest
- Planet + Steam = Steampunk
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
- Lava + Typhoon = Volcano
- Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship
- Ocean + Ocean = Sea
- Dust + Volcano = Ash
- Airship + Lava = Dragon
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Lava + Sea = Stone
- Ash + Dust = Cinder
- Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly
- Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
- Dust + Water = Mud
- Cinder + Stone = Glass
- Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy
- Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
- Fire + Glass = Lens
- Earth + Tea = Teapot
- Fairy + Plant = Flower
- Dust + Plant = Pollen
- Water + Wind = Wave
- Lens + Swamp = Microscope
- Swamp + Teapot = Witch
- Flower + Plant = Garden
- Ash + Pollen = Cough
- Microscope + Wave = Radio
- Garden + Witch = Poison
- Cough + Plant = Medicine
- Radio + Radio = Radio Tower
- Poison + Stone = Snake
- Medicine + Water = Potion
- Fire + Steam = Engine
- Radio Tower + Water = Radio Waves
- Snake + Steam = Train
- Engine + Potion = Rocket
- Earth + Radio Waves = Satellite
- Rocket + Train = Bullet Train
- Bullet Train + Satellite = Internet
How to add Wi-Fi
Now we have got through that all you need to do to get Wi-Fi is
- Internet + Wind = Wi-Fi
Nice. If you have Compyter by now as well then you can add it to the Internet to get a Hacker. Two Hackers make a virus and so on.
Featured Image: AI-Generated with Ideogram
You may like these other Infinite Craft guides
- How to make Pokemon and Peter Griffin in Infinite Craft
- How to make Donald Trump in Infinite Craft
- How to make cool monsters in Infinite Craft
- How to make disasters in Infinite Craft
- How to make Superheroes (Batman, Wonder-Woman and Superman) in Infinite Craft
- How to make Spongebob Squarepants in Infinite Craft
- How to make religion, Islam and Christianity in Infinite Craft
- How to make the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Infinite Craft
- How to make a Nuclear Bomb in Infinite Craft
- How to make AI in Infinite Craft
- How to make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft
- How to cheat at Infinite Craft