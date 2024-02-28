How to make the Internet and Wi-Fi in Infinite Craft

We have made a lot of cool things in Infinite Craft so far, but probably none cooler than making Infinite Craft itself. Weirdly, to make it and its own subreddit, we didn’t need the Internet. We all need the internet though, so this page will take you through the steps you need, not only to get the Internet in Infinite Craft, but add Wi-Fi and potential hackers and viruses to the mix too. Let’s get cracking

How to craft Internet

It is a bit convoluted to get here and there are probably quicker ways to get the Internet in Infinite Craft, but we are sticking with this method as it generates quite a lot of other cool stuff along the way such as radio towers and waves.

So let’s crack on.

Earth + Wind = Dust

Fire + Water = Steam

Earth + Water = Plant

Dust + Earth = Planet

Plant + Steam = Tea

Planet + Wind = Storm

Water + Water = Lake

Storm + Tea = Tempest

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Lake + Water = Ocean

Tea + Tempest = Typhoon

Earth + Fire = Lava

Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate

Lava + Typhoon = Volcano

Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship

Ocean + Ocean = Sea

Dust + Volcano = Ash

Airship + Lava = Dragon

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Lava + Sea = Stone

Ash + Dust = Cinder

Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly

Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree

Dust + Water = Mud

Cinder + Stone = Glass

Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy

Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp

Fire + Glass = Lens

Earth + Tea = Teapot

Fairy + Plant = Flower

Dust + Plant = Pollen

Water + Wind = Wave

Lens + Swamp = Microscope

Swamp + Teapot = Witch

Flower + Plant = Garden

Ash + Pollen = Cough

Microscope + Wave = Radio

Garden + Witch = Poison

Cough + Plant = Medicine

Radio + Radio = Radio Tower

Poison + Stone = Snake

Medicine + Water = Potion

Fire + Steam = Engine

Radio Tower + Water = Radio Waves

Snake + Steam = Train

Engine + Potion = Rocket

Earth + Radio Waves = Satellite

Rocket + Train = Bullet Train

Bullet Train + Satellite = Internet

How to add Wi-Fi

Now we have got through that all you need to do to get Wi-Fi is

Internet + Wind = Wi-Fi

Nice. If you have Compyter by now as well then you can add it to the Internet to get a Hacker. Two Hackers make a virus and so on.

Featured Image: AI-Generated with Ideogram

