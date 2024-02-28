How to make the Internet and Wi-Fi in Infinite Craft

Paul McNally / Last Updated: Feb 28, 2024 / Game / News
An AI-generated image of a robot browsing the internet.

We have made a lot of cool things in Infinite Craft so far, but probably none cooler than making Infinite Craft itself. Weirdly, to make it and its own subreddit, we didn’t need the Internet. We all need the internet though, so this page will take you through the steps you need, not only to get the Internet in Infinite Craft, but add Wi-Fi and potential hackers and viruses to the mix too. Let’s get cracking

How to craft Internet

An image showing the workflow of creating the internet in Infinite Craft

It is a bit convoluted to get here and there are probably quicker ways to get the Internet in Infinite Craft, but we are sticking with this method as it generates quite a lot of other cool stuff along the way such as radio towers and waves.

So let’s crack on.

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Plant + Steam = Tea
  • Planet + Wind = Storm
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Storm + Tea = Tempest
  • Planet + Steam = Steampunk
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
  • Earth + Fire = Lava
  • Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
  • Lava + Typhoon = Volcano
  • Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship
  • Ocean + Ocean = Sea
  • Dust + Volcano = Ash
  • Airship + Lava = Dragon
  • Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  • Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
  • Fire + Wind = Smoke
  • Lava + Sea = Stone
  • Ash + Dust = Cinder
  • Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly
  • Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
  • Dust + Water = Mud
  • Cinder + Stone = Glass
  • Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy
  • Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
  • Fire + Glass = Lens
  • Earth + Tea = Teapot
  • Fairy + Plant = Flower
  • Dust + Plant = Pollen
  • Water + Wind = Wave
  • Lens + Swamp = Microscope
  • Swamp + Teapot = Witch
  • Flower + Plant = Garden
  • Ash + Pollen = Cough
  • Microscope + Wave = Radio
  • Garden + Witch = Poison
  • Cough + Plant = Medicine
  • Radio + Radio = Radio Tower
  • Poison + Stone = Snake
  • Medicine + Water = Potion
  • Fire + Steam = Engine
  • Radio Tower + Water = Radio Waves
  • Snake + Steam = Train
  • Engine + Potion = Rocket
  • Earth + Radio Waves = Satellite
  • Rocket + Train = Bullet Train
  • Bullet Train + Satellite = Internet

How to add Wi-Fi

Now we have got through that all you need to do to get Wi-Fi is

  • Internet + Wind = Wi-Fi

Nice. If you have Compyter by now as well then you can add it to the Internet to get a Hacker. Two Hackers make a virus and so on.

Featured Image: AI-Generated with Ideogram

You may like these other Infinite Craft guides

Paul McNally

Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine, PlayStation Pro, Amiga Action, Mega Action, ST Action, GQ, Loaded, and the The Mirror. He has also hosted panels at retro-gaming conventions and can regularly be found guesting on gaming podcasts and Twitch shows. He is obsessed with 3D printing and has worked with several major brands in the past to create content Believing that the reader deserves actually to enjoy what they are reading is a big part of Paul’s ethos when it comes to gaming journalism, elevating the sites he works on above the norm. Reach out on X.