How to make a nuclear bomb in Infinite Craft

Paul McNally / Last Updated: Feb 23, 2024 / Game / News
Today feels like a day for destruction. Like a warlord despot in charge of an emerging superpower, we have been furiously working on creating a nuclear bomb for our own nefarious means. Unlike many of them, we have got there. The process was arduous but we think we have Oppenheimered the crap out of the atom and crafted our very own Fat Man in Infinite Craft. Let’s have a look at how we got it.

Nuclear bomb and Nuke in Infinite Craft

There are quite a few steps to go through here because we have a couple of strands to work on. The first will get us a standard bomb, then we need to work on our technology, slap the two together to get a nuclear bomb, After that we will also go for a Nuke which opens up a couple of different options as well. So let’s head out to the desert and start poisoning the land.

  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Steam + Steam = Cloud
  • Cloud + Fire = Lightning
  • Lightning + Steam = Electricity
  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Planet + Fire = Sun
  • Sun + Electricity = Solar Panel
  • Solar Panel + Wind = Windmill
  • Windmill + Fire = Energy
  • Energy + Fire = Explosion
  • Explosion + Energy = Bomb
  • Dust + Dust = Sand
  • Fire + Sand = Glass
  • Glass + Fire = Lens
  • Lens + Fire = Magnifying Glass
  • Magnifying Glass + Magnifying Glass = Telescope
  • Telescope + Magnifying Glass = Microscope
  • Earth + Microscope = Bacteria
  • Microscope + Bacteria = Discovery
  • Microscope + Discovery = Science
  • Science + Science = Technology
  • Bomb + Technology = Nuclear Bomb

If you have been following any of our other Infinite Craft guides you will have some of the above items in your inventory already, which will speed up the production.

Now we need to get to Nuke.

  • Dust + Wind = Sandstorm
  • Sandstorm + Sandstorm = Dust Storm
  • Sandstorm + Dust Storm = Dust Bowl
  • Water + Dust = Mud
  • Mud + Dust Bowl = Mud Bowl
  • Mud Bowl + Mud = Football
  • Eath + Dust = Planet
  • Sun + Fire = Solar
  • Solar + Planet = System
  • System + Fire = Computer
  • Football + Computer = Madden
  • Madden + Football = Video Game
  • System + Computer = Software
  • Software + Computer = Hacker
  • Video Game + Hacker = Cheat Code
  • Cheat Code + Bomb = Nuke

Now you can add either Nuke or Nuclear Bomb to City to get an inevitable Apocalypse. Now try adding it to all your other stuff and see where you get to. 

