Today feels like a day for destruction. Like a warlord despot in charge of an emerging superpower, we have been furiously working on creating a nuclear bomb for our own nefarious means. Unlike many of them, we have got there. The process was arduous but we think we have Oppenheimered the crap out of the atom and crafted our very own Fat Man in Infinite Craft. Let’s have a look at how we got it.

Nuclear bomb and Nuke in Infinite Craft

There are quite a few steps to go through here because we have a couple of strands to work on. The first will get us a standard bomb, then we need to work on our technology, slap the two together to get a nuclear bomb, After that we will also go for a Nuke which opens up a couple of different options as well. So let’s head out to the desert and start poisoning the land.

Fire + Water = Steam

Steam + Steam = Cloud

Cloud + Fire = Lightning

Lightning + Steam = Electricity

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Planet + Fire = Sun

Sun + Electricity = Solar Panel

Solar Panel + Wind = Windmill

Windmill + Fire = Energy

Energy + Fire = Explosion

Explosion + Energy = Bomb

Dust + Dust = Sand

Fire + Sand = Glass

Glass + Fire = Lens

Lens + Fire = Magnifying Glass

Magnifying Glass + Magnifying Glass = Telescope

Telescope + Magnifying Glass = Microscope

Earth + Microscope = Bacteria

Microscope + Bacteria = Discovery

Microscope + Discovery = Science

Science + Science = Technology

Bomb + Technology = Nuclear Bomb

If you have been following any of our other Infinite Craft guides you will have some of the above items in your inventory already, which will speed up the production.

Now we need to get to Nuke.

Dust + Wind = Sandstorm

Sandstorm + Sandstorm = Dust Storm

Sandstorm + Dust Storm = Dust Bowl

Water + Dust = Mud

Mud + Dust Bowl = Mud Bowl

Mud Bowl + Mud = Football

Eath + Dust = Planet

Sun + Fire = Solar

Solar + Planet = System

System + Fire = Computer

Football + Computer = Madden

Madden + Football = Video Game

System + Computer = Software

Software + Computer = Hacker

Video Game + Hacker = Cheat Code

Cheat Code + Bomb = Nuke

Now you can add either Nuke or Nuclear Bomb to City to get an inevitable Apocalypse. Now try adding it to all your other stuff and see where you get to.

Featured Image: AI-generated with Ideogram

