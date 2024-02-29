How to make Rambo in Infinite Craft

Paul McNally / Last Updated: Feb 29, 2024 / Game / News
An AI-generhated image of John Rambo surrounded by crafting materials

We are going to take Infinite Craft back to a simpler time, the time of the 80s action movie star. We already know you can create just about everything in IC, even if it isn’t quite as infinite as its title suggests but creating Rambo, and his full name John Rambo, should give us an interesting item to mix with some of our existing inventory. We will leave it up to you to see if you want to mix him with Elon Musk.

How to craft John Rambo

So we are not interested in Stallone himself here, but rather his Vietnam war hero John Rambo, he of many action movies now, so much so that they still keep coming out. Maybe you can make your own once we complete the steps below. Or maybe you can find a way to stop him making any more.

Let’s go.

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Plant + Steam = Tea
  • Planet + Wind = Storm
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Storm + Tea = Tempest
  • Lake + Ocean = Sea
  • Earth + Fire = Lava
  • Tempest + Wind = Tornado
  • Lava + Sea = Stone
  • Dust + Ocean = Sand
  • Tempest + Water = Tsunami
  • Stone + Tornado = Avalanche
  • Dust + Water = Mud
  • Dust + Sand = Sandstorm
  • Avalanche + Tsunami = Disaster
  • Planet + Steam = Steampunk
  • Lake + Mud = Swamp
  • Disaster + Sandstorm = Dust Bowl
  • Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
  • Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap
  • Dust Bowl + Wind = Dust Storm
  • Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship
  • Dust Storm + Venus Flytrap = Dust Trap
  • Earth + Earth = Mountain
  • Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge
  • Dust Trap + Plant = Flower
  • Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  • Ocean + Plant = Coral
  • Lake + Mountain = Fjord
  • Steam + Stonehenge = Time
  • Flower + Water = Lily
  • Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch
  • Dust Trap + Venus Flytrap = Flypaper
  • Coral + Wind = Coral Reef
  • Fjord + Fjord = Glacier
  • Lake + Time = Aeon
  • Lily + Mud = Lotus
  • Mountain + Mountain = Mountain Range
  • Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck
  • Coral Reef + Flypaper = Flytrap
  • Fire + Steam = Engine
  • Aeon + Glacier = Ice Age
  • Fire + Venus Flytrap = Fire Trap
  • Lily + Lotus = Nymph
  • Duck + Mountain Range = Rocky
  • Engine + Flytrap = Helicopter
  • Ice Age + Steam = Steam Age
  • Fire + Fire Trap = Fireball
  • Glacier + Nymph = Snow White
  • Helicopter + Rocky = Rambo
  • Steam Age + Wind = Steam Engine
  • Fireball + Time = Fireworks
  • Rambo + Snow White = Rambo White
  • Fireworks + Steam Engine = Industrial Revolution
  • Industrial Revolution + Rambo White = John Rambo

In case you didn’t notice we also got Rocky, which when you get it you don’t think there is a connection but we need Rocky to get Rambo. Man, this game is clever.

Featured Image: AI-generated by Ideogram 1.0

