How to make Rambo in Infinite Craft

We are going to take Infinite Craft back to a simpler time, the time of the 80s action movie star. We already know you can create just about everything in IC, even if it isn’t quite as infinite as its title suggests but creating Rambo, and his full name John Rambo, should give us an interesting item to mix with some of our existing inventory. We will leave it up to you to see if you want to mix him with Elon Musk.

How to craft John Rambo

So we are not interested in Stallone himself here, but rather his Vietnam war hero John Rambo, he of many action movies now, so much so that they still keep coming out. Maybe you can make your own once we complete the steps below. Or maybe you can find a way to stop him making any more.

Let’s go.

Earth + Wind = Dust

Fire + Water = Steam

Earth + Water = Plant

Dust + Earth = Planet

Water + Water = Lake

Plant + Steam = Tea

Planet + Wind = Storm

Lake + Water = Ocean

Storm + Tea = Tempest

Lake + Ocean = Sea

Earth + Fire = Lava

Tempest + Wind = Tornado

Lava + Sea = Stone

Dust + Ocean = Sand

Tempest + Water = Tsunami

Stone + Tornado = Avalanche

Dust + Water = Mud

Dust + Sand = Sandstorm

Avalanche + Tsunami = Disaster

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Lake + Mud = Swamp

Disaster + Sandstorm = Dust Bowl

Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate

Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap

Dust Bowl + Wind = Dust Storm

Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship

Dust Storm + Venus Flytrap = Dust Trap

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge

Dust Trap + Plant = Flower

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Ocean + Plant = Coral

Lake + Mountain = Fjord

Steam + Stonehenge = Time

Flower + Water = Lily

Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch

Dust Trap + Venus Flytrap = Flypaper

Coral + Wind = Coral Reef

Fjord + Fjord = Glacier

Lake + Time = Aeon

Lily + Mud = Lotus

Mountain + Mountain = Mountain Range

Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck

Coral Reef + Flypaper = Flytrap

Fire + Steam = Engine

Aeon + Glacier = Ice Age

Fire + Venus Flytrap = Fire Trap

Lily + Lotus = Nymph

Duck + Mountain Range = Rocky

Engine + Flytrap = Helicopter

Ice Age + Steam = Steam Age

Fire + Fire Trap = Fireball

Glacier + Nymph = Snow White

Helicopter + Rocky = Rambo

Steam Age + Wind = Steam Engine

Fireball + Time = Fireworks

Rambo + Snow White = Rambo White

Fireworks + Steam Engine = Industrial Revolution

Industrial Revolution + Rambo White = John Rambo

In case you didn’t notice we also got Rocky, which when you get it you don’t think there is a connection but we need Rocky to get Rambo. Man, this game is clever.

Featured Image: AI-generated by Ideogram 1.0

