Remaining February Xbox Game Pass line-up announced

Xbox Game Pass has released the list of titles coming to subscribers across the remainder of the month. Players can already explore the 1960’s Sci-Fi landscape of Return to Grace and Bandai’s action-adventure Tales of Arise across cloud, console, and PC.

The titles that will be coming to Game Pass from February 22 include Bluey: The Videogame, Maneater, Madden NFL 24, Indivisible, and Space Engineers.

Coming to cloud, console, and PC

Based on the popular kids show of the same name, Bluey: The Videogame takes players to four different locations in Heeler’s house and backyard, the playground, the creek, and the beach. Each of the show’s backdrops has a featured mini-game, including keepy-uppy (hacky sack), and the floor is lava.

Maneater, created by Tripwire Interactive sees players take on the role of a man-eating shark and become a true terror of the deep, and occasionally the air as you soar above the waves to snag the odd by-standing human.

Coming to cloud is Madden NFL 24, the latest installment of the classic seasonal football staple from EA Sports. We reported on the gridiron coming to Game Pass last month as part of Free Play Days .

”Ultimate members can start their season with Xbox Cloud Gaming on February 27, 2024, courtesy of EA Play. Don’t forget that until March 8, you’ll also score an Ultimate Team Supercharge Pack with your membership,” says Microsoft.

One title coming back to Game Pass is Indivisible, where players can journey with Ajna again and a cast of characters as they set off in this platform-style role-playing game that first appeared on the Xbox One. The sandbox game Space Engineers is the final release to drop in February and pits players against space-based elements as they build spaceships, vehicles, and outposts throughout the galaxy in creative and survival modes.

Lastly and by no means the least, March sees Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun stomp its way onto all of Microsoft’s formats in ceramite boots and the killing of the Chaos Heretics across the dark millennium can begin in stunning Doom-esque 2D.

Microsoft also reminded Game Pass subscribers of the landmark news that Diablo IV is coming to Game Pass on March 28 as announced in the recent Xbox Podcast.

Image Credit: Xbox Wire.