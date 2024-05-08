Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Apple unveils iPad with AI capabilities and ‘outrageously powerful’ M4 chip

Apple unveils iPad with AI capabilities and ‘outrageously powerful’ M4 chip

Apple unveils iPad with AI capabilities and 'outrageously powerful' M4 chip. Apple's M4 chip, beside new iPad Pro and iPad Air
It's still uncertain what the new M4 chips is capable of
TL:DR

  • Apple unveils new iPad Air with AI capabilities, alongside iPad Pro and Apple Pencil Pro.
  • iPad Pro features M4 chip, four times more powerful than predecessors, aimed at AI applications.
  • iPad Air now available in larger 13-inch size, equipped with M2 chip, priced at $800.

Apple has revealed its new iPad Air with AI capabilities, which they say is “more powerful and versatile than ever”.

During a pre-recorded live stream from its headquarters in Cupertino, California, the company unveiled the newest iterations of its iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets, along with the introduction of the brand-new Apple Pencil Pro.

CEO Tim Cook said on Tuesday (May 7), that it was “the biggest day for iPad since its introduction.”

The centerpiece of the new iPad Pro is Apple’s freshly designed M4 processor, boasting four times the performance of its predecessors. Notably, while Apple’s current MacBook lineup uses the M3 chip, CEO Cook stated that it was an “outrageously powerful chip for AI.”

The company is anticipated to unveil its initial set of AI tools for the iPhone and iPad at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June. However, it remains uncertain which AI capabilities the new M4 chips could enable.

What features do the new Apple products have?

Apple announced that the iPad Pro, its premium model, will feature upgraded displays and will start at $1,000 for the 11-inch (27.9-centimeter) variant and $1,300 for the 13-inch model.

It also introduced new versions of its mid-range iPad Air, now available in a larger 13-inch screen size priced at $800, along with the existing 11-inch option, which previously retailed at $600. These tablets are equipped with Apple’s M2 chip, which was first introduced in Apple’s MacBooks in 2022.

Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Technologies said that the power-efficient performance of its AI M4 chip, along with its new display engine, makes the thin design and game-changing display of iPad Pro possible. Fundamental improvements to the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, and memory system make M4 “extremely well suited” for the latest applications leveraging AI. He added: “Altogether, this new chip makes iPad Pro the most powerful device of its kind.”

Meanwhile, an upgraded Apple Pencil now features a new squeeze function, enabling users to access tools, customize drawing layers, and receive haptic feedback while working. It also supports Find My, assisting in locating the pencil if it gets misplaced. It will retail for $129.

iPad sales dropped 10 per cent in 2023 to $6.44 billion, while Mac revenue declined 34 per cent to $7.61 billion. The products now jointly account for only 15 per cent of Apple’s total sales – down significantly in recent years. Services have rapidly grown to represent a much larger business for Apple. The tech giant also reported last week a first-quarter revenue of $90.8 billion, down 4 per cent year over year.

Featured image: Apple

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Apple unveils iPad with AI capabilities and 'outrageously powerful' M4 chip. Apple's M4 chip, beside new iPad Pro and iPad Air
Apple unveils iPad with AI capabilities and ‘outrageously powerful’ M4 chip
Suswati Basu
Microsoft retracts controversial Xbox controller 'Feel the Burn' tagline amid studio closures. Xbox controller shows orange fire design on gamepad.
‘Feel the burn’ marketing tag ages very poorly — and very quickly — following Xbox studio closures
Suswati Basu
A person training on a fitness bike whilst home working on a laptop
Booming Covid-era tech stocks see $1.5tn market value loss
Brian-Damien Morgan
Jack Dorsey, the former Twitter co-founder, has left the board of Bluesky
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey departs Bluesky board
Graeme Hanna
A person holding a mobile phone with the Threads logo infront of a Meta banner
Meta is updating how Threads quote permissions work
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A confident Robert F. Kennedy Jr. standing at a podium, passionately speaking about cryptocurrency, with a large Bitcoin logo projected on a screen behind him. The audience is filled with enthusiastic supporters waving pro-crypto banners.
Cryptocurrency

US presidential candidate RFK to speak at crypto conference
Radek Zielinski3 seconds

Independent U.S. presidential candidate known for his pro-cryptocurrency stance Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to speak at the upcoming Consensus 2024 crypto conference in Austin, Texas. Kennedy will explain...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.