More big hitters coming to Xbox Game Pass in February

We had an early look at what Microsoft had in store for Xbox and Xbox Game Pass recently, but now more games have been added to the Xbox Game Pass side of things, including some really fun titles and a hugely topical one.

Starting off with the topical, it is Super Bowl week, and, while many Taylor Swift fans will be tuning in for the very first time plenty of football fans will be delighted to see the arrival of Madden 24 on Game Pass via EA Play.

Madden will arrive on the service on 8th February and if you play in the first month you will score yourself an Ultimate Team Supercharge Pack.



Resident Evil 3 is another heavy-hitter coming to the service in this re-imagining of the 1999 Capcom classic. Rebuilt from the ground up in Capcom’s Re Engine you can have a lot of fun with Jill Valentine in this one.

If scary horror games are not for you then cosy-game PlateUp could be right up your alley. Make sure you cook and serve up the correct dishes to your customers and decorate your restaurant to attract more. Plateup is a lot of fun and you should check it out for sure.

We already know that MLB The Show 24 is coming to Game Pass on Day One so we don’t need to go over that, but more interestingly is the return to Game Pass of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night which is a great side-scrolling action game from the Metroidvania genre. It’s good to have it back because this is a solid addition to your collection.

Other than this little lot we also get Return to Grace and A Little to the Left, which is another cute cosy puzzle game to pass the time until the nights start to get lighter.

Oh and don’t forget Train Sim World 4 tomorrow!

New Games for Xbox Game Pass this month

Anuchard (Cloud, console, PC) — Now available

Train Sim World 4 (Cloud, console, PC) February 7

Madden 24 (Console, PC) –February 8

Resident Evil 3 (Cloud, console, PC) — February 13#

A Little to the Left — (Cloud, console, PC) — February 14~

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (Cloud, console, PC) — February 14

PlateUp! (Cloud, console, PC) — February 15

Return to Grace (Cloud, console, PC) — February 20