Xbox Game Pass: New games for February 2024

Xbox gamers are set for a bumper month in February, following the bonanza list of new games coming to the service.

As confirmed by Pure Xbox, 35 new titles will be available to play, with a selection of them highlighted as the top picks, and three games have been added to the Xbox game pass service.

The titles are Persona 3 Reload, a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era with cutting-edge graphics and gameplay. Four days later comes the release of the dungeon exploring, Anuchard, followed by the co-op cooking room PlateUp! the following week.

How does Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass work?

Xbox Game Pass gives gamers a diverse game library accessible across Xbox consoles, PCs, and compatible devices.

Subscribers enjoy a constantly refreshed selection of AAA and indie titles, making it a versatile gaming solution. This subscription model has revolutionized the gaming industry, offering a cost-effective and flexible way for players to access a wide range of gaming experiences without needing to buy individual titles.

It’s not without drawbacks, however. The rotating library, which sees games removed or added sporadically, is not for everyone, and this lack of ownership may be a concern for those who prefer to have a permanent collection.

Top Xbox releases for February 2024

The review of the upcoming releases selected seven games as the pick of an extensive range of new additions for the Xbox, giving gamers an excellent choice and plenty to get stuck into.

Whatever your preferred genre, you are likely to be enticed by one of the following:

Persona 3 Reload

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered

Skull and Bones

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster

Can you brave the Dark Hour? Find out in Persona 3 Reload, available February 2: https://t.co/ZTca7bR6dO pic.twitter.com/KKftCGGSe9 — Xbox (@Xbox) January 31, 2024

All new Xbox games confirmed for February 2024

Knights of Braveland – 1 Feb

Adrian’s Tale – 2 Feb

Draw Rider Remake – 2 Feb

Dr. Frank’s Build-A-Boyfriend – 2 Feb

Dreamland Solitaire – 2 Feb

GINSHA – 2 Feb

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – 2 Feb

Mighty Aphid 2 – 2 Feb

Persona 3 Reload – 2 Feb

Project Downfall – 2 Feb

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League – 2 Feb

AeternoBlade II: Infinity – 6 Feb

Alisa – 6 Feb

Cannibal Abduction – 8 Feb

The Inquisitor – 8 Feb

Airhead – 12 Feb

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – 13 Feb

Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore – 14 Feb

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered – 14 Feb

Gunvolt Records Cychronicle – 15 Feb

PlateUp! – 15 Feb

Senshi Sokoban Quest – 16 Feb

Skull and Bones – 16 Feb

Balatro – 20 Feb

qomp2 – 20 Feb

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology – 20 Feb

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – 20 Feb

Slave Zero X – 21 Feb

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator – 22 Feb

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale – 22 Feb

Flooded – 23 Feb

Promenade – 23 Feb

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake – 28 Feb

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster – 28 Feb

Welcome to ParadiZe – 29 Feb

Featured Image Credit: Roman Odintsov/Pexels