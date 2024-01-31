Xbox Game Pass: New games for February 2024

Xbox gamers are set for a bumper month in February, following the bonanza list of new games coming to the service.
As confirmed by Pure Xbox, 35 new titles will be available to play, with a selection of them highlighted as the top picks, and three games have been added to the Xbox game pass service.
The titles are Persona 3 Reload, a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era with cutting-edge graphics and gameplay. Four days later comes the release of the dungeon exploring, Anuchard, followed by the co-op cooking room PlateUp! the following week.
How does Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass work?
Xbox Game Pass gives gamers a diverse game library accessible across Xbox consoles, PCs, and compatible devices.
Subscribers enjoy a constantly refreshed selection of AAA and indie titles, making it a versatile gaming solution. This subscription model has revolutionized the gaming industry, offering a cost-effective and flexible way for players to access a wide range of gaming experiences without needing to buy individual titles.
It’s not without drawbacks, however. The rotating library, which sees games removed or added sporadically, is not for everyone, and this lack of ownership may be a concern for those who prefer to have a permanent collection.
Top Xbox releases for February 2024
The review of the upcoming releases selected seven games as the pick of an extensive range of new additions for the Xbox, giving gamers an excellent choice and plenty to get stuck into.
Whatever your preferred genre, you are likely to be enticed by one of the following:
- Persona 3 Reload
- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered
- Skull and Bones
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster
Can you brave the Dark Hour?
Find out in Persona 3 Reload, available February 2: https://t.co/ZTca7bR6dO pic.twitter.com/KKftCGGSe9
— Xbox (@Xbox) January 31, 2024
All new Xbox games confirmed for February 2024
- Knights of Braveland – 1 Feb
- Adrian’s Tale – 2 Feb
- Draw Rider Remake – 2 Feb
- Dr. Frank’s Build-A-Boyfriend – 2 Feb
- Dreamland Solitaire – 2 Feb
- GINSHA – 2 Feb
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – 2 Feb
- Mighty Aphid 2 – 2 Feb
- Persona 3 Reload – 2 Feb
- Project Downfall – 2 Feb
- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League – 2 Feb
- AeternoBlade II: Infinity – 6 Feb
- Alisa – 6 Feb
- Cannibal Abduction – 8 Feb
- The Inquisitor – 8 Feb
- Airhead – 12 Feb
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – 13 Feb
- Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore – 14 Feb
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered – 14 Feb
- Gunvolt Records Cychronicle – 15 Feb
- PlateUp! – 15 Feb
- Senshi Sokoban Quest – 16 Feb
- Skull and Bones – 16 Feb
- Balatro – 20 Feb
- qomp2 – 20 Feb
- The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology – 20 Feb
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – 20 Feb
- Slave Zero X – 21 Feb
- Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator – 22 Feb
- King Arthur: Knight’s Tale – 22 Feb
- Flooded – 23 Feb
- Promenade – 23 Feb
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake – 28 Feb
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster – 28 Feb
- Welcome to ParadiZe – 29 Feb
Featured Image Credit: Roman Odintsov/Pexels