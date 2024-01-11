Xbox Game Pass: Play EA FC 24, Madden 24, NHL 24, and F1 23 for free

We know how it is, the holiday season gave you the opportunity to play through a lot of the games on your backlog, but now, by mid-January, you are already looking for your next fix. Well, look no further sports fans, as EA Sports and Xbox Game Pass have you covered, at least until the end of the weekend with FreePlayDays.

If you are a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass, either Core or Ultimate, it matters not you can play pretty much all the latest EA sports games for free until Sunday 14th January 11.50 PDT.

EA Sports FC 24 is free for all Xbox members – you don’t even need to be a Game Pass subscriber to enjoy.

Besides those mentioned above Super Mega Baseball 4 (which has arrived on Xbox Game Pass today anyway), EA Sports WRC, and PGA Tour are also part of the deal.

How to play EA Sports games for free on Xbox

All you need to do to take advantage of the free play weekend is head to the games’ page on the Xbox Store – making sure you are first signed in to your account and you should see the option to install with your Game Pass membership.

If you are playing on an actual Xbox and not a PC you should see a Free Play Days image which will get you there even quicker. Easy.

And if you decide you want to purchase a game after the weekend is up, don’t forget Game Pass members get an extra 10% discount off the asking price when it comes time to hit the Buy Now button. If you are not intending to purchase after the event, it’s probably best not to get sucked into all the Ultimate Team nonsense and throw any money in that direction over the next couple of days.