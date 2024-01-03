Microsoft brings 8 big games to Xbox Game Pass in January

Yesterday we reported on the great value Xbox Game Pass subscribers got during 2023 and Microsoft has just announced the first batch of titles for January and there are some big names in amongst them.

News had been circulating that Grand Theft Auto 5 was leaving the service after just six months and this is true, but who doesn’t own that by now?

Focusing on what is to come we have Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which is a game that will please many people with a great Viking setting and many hours of gameplay. Resident Evil 2 remake also makes an appearance in the middle of the month for horror fans. The remake version is the definitive version to play.

Elsewhere, if you are a sports fan the excellent Super Mega Baseball 4 arrives in little over a week via EA Play, and its cartoon graphics and superb gameplay will be a great way to remove some of the January blues. Other decent games in the list are Hell Let Loose and We Happy Few.

the first of many 2024 coming soon postshttps://t.co/s0XixEFsYi pic.twitter.com/Q0MGr9esol — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 3, 2024

What’s coming to Game Pass in January?



The games announced on the Xbox Game Pass X account so far are:

Close to the Sun – January 3rd

Hell Let Loose – January 4th

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – January 9th

Super Mega Baseball 4 EA Play – January 11th

We Happy Few – January 11th

Resident Evil 2 – January 16th

Those Who Remain – January 16th

Figment (TBC)

Last month saw another major incoming of new games so with some of these titles following up that, it has been a great holiday season for Game Pass subscribers.

What is leaving Game pass In January

As mentioned, GTA V departs in just two days time and four other games leave the service in the middle of the month.

GTA V (January 5th)

Garden Story (January 15th)

MotoGP 22 (January 15th)

Persona 4 Golden (January 15th)

Persona 3 Portable (January 15th)