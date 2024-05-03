Democratic secretaries of state urge Meta to ban misleading election ads

A group of Democratic secretaries of state has formally requested that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, discontinue allowing advertisements that falsely claim the 2020 presidential election was stolen. According to the Associated Press, this collective, which includes the secretaries from Colorado, Maine, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, Vermont, and Wisconsin Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski, who does not oversee elections, expressed their concerns in a letter to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The letter highlights the negative repercussions of allowing such content, including the erosion of public trust in electoral processes and the incitement of political violence. These officials argue that Meta’s policies are enabling extremists to amplify election denialism, potentially causing further harm to the democratic system. They urged Zuckerberg to reconsider the company’s stance and prevent any further damage by banning these ads.

Despite multiple reviews, recounts, and audits affirming Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, misinformation continues to circulate, fueled in part by former President Donald Trump’s persistent, unfounded claims of fraud. This ongoing narrative has not only polarized public opinion but has also subjected election workers to severe harassment and threats, leading to significant turnover in the profession.

The secretaries’ plea to Meta comes in the wake of a similar policy enacted by YouTube last year. The Google-owned platform decided to stop removing content falsely claiming U.S. presidential elections were fraudulent. However, YouTube and other platforms continue to grapple with the balance between freedom of speech and the prevention of misinformation.

Meta’s election integrity efforts

In response to concerns about its role in spreading misinformation, Meta has defended its efforts to protect elections globally. The company referenced its comprehensive plan for the 2022 midterm elections, which involves rigorous review protocols to remove content that violates its community standards, including misinformation about voting logistics and threats of violence related to electoral outcomes.

The letter was coordinated by the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State and reflects a broader political divide over how to handle misinformation on social media platforms. The ongoing debate touches on core issues of free speech, the role of tech giants in moderating content, and the integrity of the electoral process.