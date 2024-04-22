Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Major US media outlets see steep decline in engagement on Meta

Major US media outlets see steep decline in engagement on Meta

Major US news outlets see steep decline in engagement on Meta. This image depicts an anthropomorphized blue Facebook character and a red Facebook character, each holding up shields. The blue character's shield is labeled "FAKE NEWS" while the red one's shield reads "ELECTION INTEGRITY PLEDGE." They stand in a defensive posture against a menacing wave labeled "FAKE NEWS," suggesting a battle against misinformation. In the background, a newspaper stand with a dimly lit interior implies a contrast to the prominent digital misinformation fight.
Meta is moving away from politics ahead of the elections
TL:DR

  • Analysis: Decline in user engagement for top US news outlets on Meta platforms.
  • Meta's strategic pivot away from political content leads to decreased visibility.
  • Shift follows layoffs and criticism over social media's role in political events.

Recent analysis has revealed a noticeable decline in user engagement for the 25 most-cited news organizations in the United States across Meta platforms.

Washington Post reported a 75% drop on Facebook and a 58% decrease on Instagram from the first quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2024. Particularly affected were right-leaning outlets such as Newsmax, the Daily Wire, Fox News, and Breitbart, which experienced more severe declines on Instagram compared to their mainstream counterparts. However, this partisan disparity was not observed on Facebook.

The slump is said to be due to a strategic pivot by Meta, which has been distancing itself from political content across its platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. The company introduced measures to reduce the visibility of political posts and has implemented stringent rules for political advertisers, drastically changing the targeting mechanisms previously used by political campaigns.

This shift follows extensive layoffs within Meta, significantly impacting the team that liaised with political figures and their campaigns. The company has reportedly tasked an advertising sales team, which worked closely with the Trump campaign during the 2016 election, with taking over many of these responsibilities a source familiar with the company’s internal changes told the publication.

The ramifications of these changes are already evident in political circles. A review by The Washington Post noted a 60% drop in engagement per post for both the Biden and Trump campaigns compared to March 2020 figures, with similar trends on Instagram. The Trump campaign has criticized Meta’s actions as biased, whereas the Biden campaign has redirected its efforts towards leveraging influencers and volunteers to disseminate its message in less public online spaces.

Why Meta is moving away from politics

Meta spokesperson Dani Lever explained that the adjustments are in direct response to user preferences. “These changes are intended to impact what people see because that is what they told us they wanted — to see less political content and have more controls,” Lever stated. “This approach builds on years of work and is being applied to everyone.”

The company’s move away from political content also comes after severe criticism over the role social media played in events like the Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections and the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Shortly after the Capitol attack, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced to investors, “People don’t want politics and fighting to take over their experience on our services.”

Meta then declared in February that it would cease recommending political content from unfamiliar accounts on Instagram and Threads. Instagram chief Adam Mosseri stated last year that Threads would steer clear of politics and hard news to avoid undue scrutiny.

The social media giant is still susceptible to attacks from political figures, however. Facebook’s stock dropped significantly following critical remarks from Trump, who accused Facebook of being an “enemy of the people”.

Meta also removed the Facebook News tab for U.S. and Australian users, which led the Australian government to threaten action against the California-based social media company after it announced it would stop paying local media companies this year for using their content.

Featured image: Ideogram / Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Major US news outlets see steep decline in engagement on Meta. This image depicts an anthropomorphized blue Facebook character and a red Facebook character, each holding up shields. The blue character's shield is labeled "FAKE NEWS" while the red one's shield reads "ELECTION INTEGRITY PLEDGE." They stand in a defensive posture against a menacing wave labeled "FAKE NEWS," suggesting a battle against misinformation. In the background, a newspaper stand with a dimly lit interior implies a contrast to the prominent digital misinformation fight.
Major US media outlets see steep decline in engagement on Meta
Suswati Basu
US inches closer to a TikTok ban
Ali Rees
iPhone on a black background with a red "X"
Apple pulls WhatsApp and Threads from China’s app store
Brian-Damien Morgan
US Congress prepares to decide on potential TikTok ban in the US
TikTok could still be banned in the US
Graeme Hanna
Meta's logo on a white and cerulean background
Meta’s AI assistant launches on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gaming

Gaming titan Embracer Group to split into three new companies
Ali Rees31 mins

Gaming monolith Embracer Group announced today that it will break up into three new gaming and entertainment companies. The Swedish holding company, which owns many big-name gaming franchises such as...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.