Expect daily updates about Hellblade 2 until launch

The developers behind Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Ninja Theory, have announced on X that they will be sharing daily updates about the upcoming sequel, Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga, until its release later this month.

Sharing something from Senua's Saga: Hellblade II every day in May until launch, day one: Let's start with a new screenshot. Wishlist or pre-purchase now: https://t.co/ktwuvNOjbM pic.twitter.com/JJcKv1BKSU — Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) May 1, 2024

The first update is a screenshot of Senua looking out over a tranquil landscape. The realistic art direction of the game is visually stunning, and the peaceful screenshot is in stark contrast to the high-violence combat in the trailer.

The second update, shared yesterday, shows off the game looking spectacular on an ultra-wide monitor. In the responses to the post, a user queried how the game will look on monitors with standard aspect ratios, since most players will not have access to ultra wides, as good as the game looks on them.

Ninja Theory’s response was “Our game camera is anamorphic with a 2.39:1 aspect ratio, meaning on your average display there will be letter-boxing.”

While the responses to the first update were almost entirely positive, this comment from the developers has twisted some people’s tails. “Uugh, please no…….” was one person’s response. Another user said “While I respect the artistic vision, this is an awful way to play a game. I’ve played a few of the Dark Pictures games like this, and it feels like you’re wearing vertical horse blinkers. On launch day, you will have players complaining about this. I guarantee it.”

Keep an eye on Ninja Theory’s X account to see the updates as they come.

When will Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga be released?

Senua’s Saga is planned to be a short experience, lasting around eight hours. It is due to be released on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass on May 21. It is currently unconfirmed, but rumors suggest the game will also be released on the PlayStation 5. While currently just speculation, this rumor has come from multiple separate sources, and Hellblade 1 was extremely successful on the PlayStation.

Featured image credit: Ninja Theory