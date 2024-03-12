PlayStation 5 to get one of Xbox’s biggest unreleased games

Microsoft recently announced that four Xbox exclusives will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

This is reported by Gaming Bible to involve Grounded, Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, and Pentiment.

There are also suggestions among gamers that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II could be coming to the PlayStation 5. This is the sequel to the award-winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice which saw over one million units sold just nine months after its initial release on PlayStation 4. It’s also currently available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

This hasn’t yet been formally confirmed but it was rumored in a recent episode of the Riskit4theBiskit podcast and has apparently been backed by four separate sources. Watch this space.

Rumor: Hellblade 2 is coming to PlayStation according to Xbox Infinite Podcast Creator Riskit4theBiskit Four sources told Riskit about the PS5 port Timestamp: https://t.co/LfoolFW06K pic.twitter.com/mJmeAd83bF — Hunter 🎮 (@NextGenPlayer) March 10, 2024

Currently, the game is to be released on May 21 2024 for PC and Xbox Series X/S.

Speaking about the exclusivity of games going forward, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said on the official Xbox podcast: “I do have a fundamental belief that over the next five or ten years exclusive games, games that are exclusive to one piece of hardware, are going to be a smaller and smaller part of the game industry.”

There are further calls for other games to be released on PlayStation 5. Starfield has been rumored to join the PS5 clan, as has Indiana Jones. The gaming CEO said these games aren’t part of the first four, but didn’t rule them out completely.

When will the PlayStation 5 Pro be launching?

After the PlayStation 5 Slim was launched in November of 2023, fans haven’t wasted any time in predicting when a possible PlayStation 5 Pro will be made public.

There hasn’t yet been an official release date announced for this, but gaming insiders are suggesting that September will be the chosen month, as reported by Hypebeast, or at the very least in the second half of the year.

If this is the case, this would line up with the planned release of Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2025.

Featured image: Xbox