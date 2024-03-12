Subscribe
Home PlayStation 5 to get one of Xbox’s biggest unreleased games

PlayStation 5 to get one of Xbox’s biggest unreleased games

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II | Xbox
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II | Xbox

Microsoft recently announced that four Xbox exclusives will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

This is reported by Gaming Bible to involve Grounded, Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, and Pentiment.

There are also suggestions among gamers that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II could be coming to the PlayStation 5. This is the sequel to the award-winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice which saw over one million units sold just nine months after its initial release on PlayStation 4. It’s also currently available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

This hasn’t yet been formally confirmed but it was rumored in a recent episode of the Riskit4theBiskit podcast and has apparently been backed by four separate sources. Watch this space.

Currently, the game is to be released on May 21 2024 for PC and Xbox Series X/S.

Speaking about the exclusivity of games going forward, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said on the official Xbox podcast: “I do have a fundamental belief that over the next five or ten years exclusive games, games that are exclusive to one piece of hardware, are going to be a smaller and smaller part of the game industry.”

There are further calls for other games to be released on PlayStation 5. Starfield has been rumored to join the PS5 clan, as has Indiana Jones. The gaming CEO said these games aren’t part of the first four, but didn’t rule them out completely.

When will the PlayStation 5 Pro be launching?

After the PlayStation 5 Slim was launched in November of 2023, fans haven’t wasted any time in predicting when a possible PlayStation 5 Pro will be made public.

There hasn’t yet been an official release date announced for this, but gaming insiders are suggesting that September will be the chosen month, as reported by Hypebeast, or at the very least in the second half of the year.

If this is the case, this would line up with the planned release of Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2025.

Featured image: Xbox

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Freelance Writer

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II | Xbox
PlayStation 5 to get one of Xbox’s biggest unreleased games
Sophie Atkinson
Overlooking the Vatican as AI fund announced in Rome
Italy to pump 1 billion euros into AI projects
Sophie Atkinson
Microsoft mocked after developer account shares 'hideous' AI image
Microsoft mocked after developer account shares ‘hideous’ AI image
Graeme Hanna
A generated image. striking black and white cinematic headshot of Donald Trump, with a serious and confrontational expression. The background features a large Facebook logo, casting a shadow on Trump. The overall atmosphere of the image is tense and dramatic, with a focus on Trump's piercing gaze and the ominous Facebook logo., cinematic
Meta’s stock falls after Donald Trump’s ‘enemy of the people’ comment
Sophie Atkinson
An image of the Anwar and Noorah skins from Fortnite's Lantern Fest 2024
Fortnite’s Lantern Fest returns bigger than ever to celebrate Ramadan
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II | Xbox
Gaming

PlayStation 5 to get one of Xbox's biggest unreleased games
Sophie Atkinson1 min

Microsoft recently announced that four Xbox exclusives will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. This is reported by Gaming Bible to involve Grounded, Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.