Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II will be with us in just a few months

When the original Senua’s Sacrifice appeared, amazingly, some six years ago it was rightly lorded as being groundbreaking, not only in terms of gameplay and graphics but also in regards to the way it dealt with a protagonist dealing with mental illness – a severe form of psychosis that was integral to both gameplay and storyline.

We have had to wait all these years for the long-awaited sequel, but now it looks like we are into the final stretch before the arrival of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, which will take us back deep into the 10th-century Icelandic timeline.

When is Senua’s Saga: Helblade 2 released?

The date that was announced at the Xbox Developer_Direct that we can all put in our diaries now is May 21st when the Hellblade II will be released for PC and Xbox on the Game Pass subscription service.

Developer Ninja Theory says the game will only last about eight hours, so in many ways, it is an experience as much as it is a full-blown game, but much like the first it will doubtless be harrowing in parts as Senua deals with her mental illness while trying to solve the game’s puzzles.

Much more work has been put into the combat system and we are looking forward to seeing how that handles now. As good as the first game was, it was elevated to cult status as much for the way it told its story as for the way its gameplay mechanics worked.

At $49.99 for eight hours gameplay is risky though and will garner some inevitable internet flak but as Dom Matthews, Studio Head at Ninja Theory said in a blog post, “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II will be a game crafted from the heart – a game similar in length to the first Hellblade, with a focused narrative, and sold digital-only at a price of $49.99 USD.

“And you can once again expect to join Senua in understanding her world through perception puzzles led by her experiences of psychosis, in brutal and visceral combat and in traversal gameplay, this time across the harsh but beautiful landscapes of 10th Century Iceland. Crucially, all these elements are intertwined in a unique visual and audio experience, where everything is in service of Senua’s story.

“So, you can expect more of the same, but this time with the support to push our ambitions for immersion, fidelity, and richness far further than before.”