Add a bit of heat to your Xbox setup with the new Fire Vapor Special Edition controller

Xbox has always been on the ball when it comes to aesthetically pleasing controller variations so there’s no surprise that the trend has been continued with the latest addition in the long line of pads — the Fire Vapor Special Edition wireless Xbox controller.

As alluded to by its name, this one has orange hues throughout, with different shades complementing each other to complete the look. It’s not just a single-color faceplate either, it boasts wispy smoke-like effects to again harken back to its title.

The Fire is the fourth addition to the already established Vapor line consisting of the Stormcloud Vapor, Dream Vapor, and Nocturnal Vapor, all sharing the same common smoky theme. All together, these look like a really impressive line up of controllers and if you’re getting some old-school four-player, local multiplayer going, you’ll be battling out pre-match for your pick of the bunch.

If you’re looking for other bells and whistles though, the Fire Vapor has none. It looks fantastic, but it has no additional benefits over a standard Xbox wireless controller. Players do receive a free Dynamic Background for their Xbox device after connecting it.

As for where you can purchase the Fire Vapor, it is only available via the official Microsoft Store at the time of writing. This could change later down the line if it becomes incredibly popular, since the three other Vapor controllers have already made a jump to other storefronts, although it definitely isn’t a certainty.

It will also set you back $69.99 which is slightly more expensive that than of the basic model, but in all honesty, isn’t too much of a difference considering the fancy design. Yes, you aren’t getting any other features such as interchangeable analogue sticks like the Elite 2, however controllers of its ilk are listed at a much higher price point.