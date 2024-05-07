Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Add a bit of heat to your Xbox setup with the new Fire Vapor Special Edition controller

Add a bit of heat to your Xbox setup with the new Fire Vapor Special Edition controller

A close up of the Xbox Fire Vapor controller
tl;dr

  • Xbox, known for spicing things up with its controllers, has a new Fire Vapor Special Edition
  • It’s the fourth model in the Vapor line, coming in a smoky red that compares well to its three predecessors.
  • Tesla’s futuristic Cybertruck can be made to look like a Warthog vehicle from the Halo Universe.
  • The Fire Vapor Xbox Series X controller is for now only available through the Microsoft Store

Xbox has always been on the ball when it comes to aesthetically pleasing controller variations so there’s no surprise that the trend has been continued with the latest addition in the long line of pads — the Fire Vapor Special Edition wireless Xbox controller.

As alluded to by its name, this one has orange hues throughout, with different shades complementing each other to complete the look. It’s not just a single-color faceplate either, it boasts wispy smoke-like effects to again harken back to its title.

The Fire is the fourth addition to the already established Vapor line consisting of the Stormcloud Vapor, Dream Vapor, and Nocturnal Vapor, all sharing the same common smoky theme. All together, these look like a really impressive line up of controllers and if you’re getting some old-school four-player, local multiplayer going, you’ll be battling out pre-match for your pick of the bunch.

All of the currently available Vapor Xbox controllers

If you’re looking for other bells and whistles though, the Fire Vapor has none. It looks fantastic, but it has no additional benefits over a standard Xbox wireless controller. Players do receive a free Dynamic Background for their Xbox device after connecting it.

The Xbox Fire Vapor dynamic background

As for where you can purchase the Fire Vapor, it is only available via the official Microsoft Store at the time of writing. This could change later down the line if it becomes incredibly popular, since the three other Vapor controllers have already made a jump to other storefronts, although it definitely isn’t a certainty.

It will also set you back $69.99 which is slightly more expensive that than of the basic model, but in all honesty, isn’t too much of a difference considering the fancy design. Yes, you aren’t getting any other features such as interchangeable analogue sticks like the Elite 2, however controllers of its ilk are listed at a much higher price point.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

A close up of the Xbox Fire Vapor controller
Add a bit of heat to your Xbox setup with the new Fire Vapor Special Edition controller
Jacob Woodward
The Cybertruck with the Razorback wrap
Halo’s iconic Razorback comes to life with this Tesla Cybertruck wrap
Jacob Woodward
The Witcher 3 REDkit key art
The Witcher 3’s official REDkit mod platform launches later this month
Jacob Woodward
Helldivers 2 screenshot
Helldivers 2 fans rally to undo ‘review bomb’ on Steam
Rachael Davies
A screenshot from Apico
The best cozy game about beekeeping is getting a sweet update – hive a look at this
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A close up of the Xbox Fire Vapor controller
Gaming

Add a bit of heat to your Xbox setup with the new Fire Vapor Special Edition controller
Jacob Woodward23 seconds

Xbox has always been on the ball when it comes to aesthetically pleasing controller variations so there’s no surprise that the trend has been continued with the latest addition in...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.