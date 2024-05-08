You don’t know the power of the Dark Side as Fortnite nerfs Darth Vader – iconic boss just too difficult to beat

It seems no matter how much of the Force you were prepared to use, taking down your father should be easier – so says Epic at any rate as it has nerfed the Darth Vader boss in Fortnite as he was causing too many problems for players.

Many players were just not bothering with beating DV even though that is the only way to get his lightsaber.

In this latest May 4th collaboration with the iconic sci-fi franchise, at this moment at least there is just a single lightsaber that can be had and Darth is holding it in his begloved hands. None of the new quests need a lightsaber so it quickly became that players were just ignoring the boss fight because it was simply too difficult.

In a flurry of leaks, the news spread that a major nerf had hit the Dark Lord and reduced his stats by over 20%

Fortnite News & Leaks posted on X saying:

This drop has been collaborated by others across the board and is a substantial hit. Darth Vader remains a handful but the definite upshot of this decision will mean we will likely see a flurry of new lightsaber-wielding foes in our games over the coming days.

With the Star Wars event due to end on the 14th May, there is now less than a week to locate Darth Vader and claim his lightsaber if you want to add it to your Fortnite collection.

Meanwhile, Star Wars events in Rocket Racing and Lego Star Wars continue on longer, with the latter’s actually running until mid-July so you needn’t give up being Rebel scum just yet if that’s your thing.