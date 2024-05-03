Languagesx
Microsoft Flight Sim Dev Update plots out what is incoming this month

Microsoft Flight Sim Dev Update plots out what is incoming this month

An jet flies over Mount Fuji in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

May is set to be a big month for Microsoft Flight Simulator fans with both Sim Update 15 and news of City Update 7 due to land in the next few weeks.

News of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 remains thin on the ground, but with enough updates coming to its older sibling to keep us occupied, we can’t complain too much.

Sim Update 15 with its barrage of game changes is tentatively scheduled for release on Sunday (May 5th) alongside the Airbus A320neo according to the latest dev update. One of the more noticeable changes from up above in the update will be a huge upgrade to how shallow water appears with hi-res textures to make these areas much more realistic in appearance.

Meanwhile, the Airbus A320neo has been suffering from stability issues on the Xbox version of the game and two new dev versions have been pushed out to beta testers in the last week in the hope they have managed to rid it of the problems. Its tentative release date being a sign that this is by no means a done deal at this stage with just a couple of days to go.

We will have to wait for the end of the month however for more news on the City Update 7 which is set to feature the European Cites 2 enhancement. The cities included in the update are:

  • Barcelona
  • Madrid
  • Nice
  • Monte Carlo
  • Porto
  • Stockholm

All of these locations will get better photogrammetry and buildings and become a lot more recognizable from the air to anybody who knows them. And even if you don’t know them the realism will be improved dramatically.

Asobo has confirmed meanwhile that seasonal weather has now been moved to the 2024 project and will not be appearing in this version of Microsoft Flight Simulator due to the amount of code reworking that is required to get it functioning to a high standard.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

