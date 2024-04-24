Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know

Simulation games are the gift that keeps on giving. From scratching that cleaning itch with Power Wash Simulator to becoming the world’s best crop grower with Farming Simulator, there’s something for everyone. Microsoft Flight Simulator is the one that trumps them all though with some incredible immersion and the ability to literally travel around the world in the comfort of your own home

Microsoft Simulator 2024 is the latest iteration in the series and looks to take what 2020 brought and bring it into a next-gen era. We’ll reveal all we know on this fresh new look for the skies including release date information, trailers, platforms, and any other specifics.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 release date

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will be released in, you guessed it, 2024. This is the only portion of the date that has officially been announced at the current time, so we’ll have to wait a little longer for both the month and day.

This release date was announced via a blog post on the official Microsoft Flight Simulator website alongside a trailer which we’ll get onto shortly. This post was published way back in June 2023 so we expect that more details on the release day will be made public sooner rather than later.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 trailers

In terms of trailers for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, there is only one – the announcement trailer for the game.

Surprisingly though, instead of the usual tiny tidbits of info that can be extrapolated from the usual trailers of this ilk, Flight Sim 2024’s is full of new gameplay elements. These include a bunch of ‘jobs’ that you’ll be able to take on in the game rather than the simple flying from A to B that you may be used to from other Flight Sim games gone by.

The visuals look fantastic too, which is no surprise considering 2020 had great graphics to begin with but still nice to see an upgrade all the same.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 platforms

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will release on Xbox Series X|S and PC. This is not a shock to anyone who has played previous titles in the series since, as the name of the game suggests, is made by a developer within Xbox Game Studios.

So, your PlayStation owners will sadly have to stay sitting in that airport lounge because you won’t be piloting a plane any time soon.

Is Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 on Game Pass?

Yes, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is a Game Pass title and will be available both on Xbox Game Pass and on PC Game Pass. What’s even better is that it will also be a day one Game Pass launch so if you’re already a subscriber of the service, you’ll be essentially getting to play it for ‘free’.

Since it is an Xbox Game Studios title, we also expect that it will be a permanent addition to the roster of games so no need to worry about getting all of your flights in right away, you’ll probably be able to play it for as long as your subscription is active.

Is Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 VR compatible?

There has been no official word on whether Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will be VR compatible but if we were to guess, we’d say that it is very likely it will be.

This is due to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 being a VR compatible title, allowing you to play it on various mainstream VR headsets for a more intense piloting experience.

What VR headsets will be compatible will be the real question here though as some of the older tech may get phased out with the new sim experience if it requires some more precise tracking or other headset-specific features.

Again, similar to the release date, we’re sure more details on VR compatibility will be showcased in due course.

What careers will be in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024?

If you watched the above trailer, you’ll soon realize that we weren’t messing around when we said there are a bunch of ‘jobs’ you can take on in this game. You can become a pilot of many hats so to speak, allowing you to fly a plethora of different aircraft with each having its own purpose.

Here are all of the announced careers that you can take up in Flight Sim 2024:

Aerial construction

Agricultural aviation

Air ambulance service

Air racing

Airship tours

Cargo transport by helicopter

Executive transport service

Experimental flight

Glider pilot

Industrial cargo transport

Low altitude training

Mountain rescue

Remote cargo operations

Search and rescue

Scientific research

Skydive aviation

VIP Charter services

With all of these different options available, you’ll certainly be getting to grips with a wide variety of controls, specific to each of the vehicles. This will keep the game much fresher than its predecessor and adds an additional layer of difficulty to keep you on your toes.