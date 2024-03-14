Subscribe
Home Microsoft Flight Sim 2024 – latest info from the dev stream, including ray-tracing news

Microsoft Flight Sim 2024 – latest info from the dev stream, including ray-tracing news

An image from Flight Simulator 2024

As the months go by, excitement in the flight simulator community is growing as the launch window for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 draws ever closer. News on the latest version of the popular sim has been a bit thin on the ground since the end of last year but in a dev stream, Microsoft and developers Asabo have some more to say, including potentially an accidental clue as to the release date.

The potential slip-up came while talking about one of the included aircraft – an upgraded version of the Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet, of which the current model is available to buy in the in-game store.

Jorg Neumann of the Microsoft Flight Simulator team was talking about potentially pulling the download from the store so as not to upset anybody who bought it in September, only to discover right after that that it comes in MSFS 2024. Does that mean we are looking at a September/October launch? Time will tell.

Microsoft will be present at FlightSimExpo 2024 in Las Vegas at the end of June so we are definitely expecting them to be showing the sim in all its glory by that point.

A whole new world

We did learn that the entire planet in 2024 will be updated using the very latest data from Bing maps. While mountains are unlikely to have moved much, certain areas of the inhabited world will greatly benefit from updated data.

A brief mention was made that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will feature ray tracing and that this is being worked on at the moment, but whether this is something that will appear further down the line is unclear at this point.

With plenty more updates for the current version of MSFS before we get to launch there should be lots to talk about in the coming months.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Nvidia to tease new B100 chip at upcoming GTC conference. A highly detailed and futuristic AI chip, designed with advanced technology concepts.
Nvidia to tease new B100 chip at upcoming GTC conference
Suswati Basu
Paradox Interactive unveils Stellaris The Machine Age. An image of a character from "Stellaris: The Machine Age," featuring a blue-skinned, cybernetic individual with pointed ears and intense eyes, set against a backdrop of futuristic machinery.
Paradox Interactive unveils Stellaris: The Machine Age
Suswati Basu
World Video Game Hall of Fame 2024 finalists include nostalgic gems. A collection of classic video game boxes and cartridges, displayed against a dynamic blue background, representing the 2024 finalists for the World Video Game Hall of Fame.
World Video Game Hall of Fame 2024 finalists include nostalgic gems
Suswati Basu
An image from Flight Simulator 2024
Microsoft Flight Sim 2024 – latest info from the dev stream, including ray-tracing news
Paul McNally
Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection faces criticism for bugs, glitches, and server issues
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Nvidia to tease new B100 chip at upcoming GTC conference. A highly detailed and futuristic AI chip, designed with advanced technology concepts.
AI

Nvidia to tease new B100 chip at upcoming GTC conference
Suswati Basu37 mins

Nvidia is set to offer a peek at its new next-generation AI chip at the company's annual developer conference on Monday (March 18). Around 16,000 people are expected to attend...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.