Apple is fixing the worst thing about the iPhone’s alarms

If your iPhone alarm hasn’t gone off recently, it’s not just you — it seems to be a widespread problem, especially among owners of the iPhone 15. In a viral Reddit post, one iPhone user described how he set “several sequential alarms” but only one sounded. “I woke up to find that my earlier alarms had all remained ‘set’ but failed to sound,” the user wrote. “None of these are recurring alarms, so they shouldn’t ‘reset’ themselves after going off.”

In the replies, other Reddit users noted that they were experiencing similar issues. “I’ve had the same thing happen to me, set the alarm and then nothing happened at the time it should have gone off but it showed that it was still active,” one Redditor wrote. “I also thought something was wrong with me when I somehow slept through all 10 alarms,” another replied.

During a segment on the TODAY show, the company said that it was aware of the issue and was trying to fix it. But in the meantime, there are a few things that you can do to ensure that you don’t miss those alarms.

How to fix the iPhone alarm problem

One simple fix for the problem is by going into Settings menu, then to the Sound & Haptics submenu, and making sure the volume button is turned all the way up. Another is making sure that your face isn’t turned directly towards your phone screen in case you’re accidentally triggering Face ID.

Meanwhile, outlets like the New York Post are advising readers to toggle the Standby Mode of their iPhones off via the sliding Standby toggle under Settings.

But the most common fix seems to be turning off your Attention Aware settings on your iPhone. You can do this by going to the settings app. then selecting the Face ID & Passcodes menus, and then turning off Attention Aware features. Whatever the cause for this problem is, hopefully it’s sorted before the iPhone 16 Pro is released.

