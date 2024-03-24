Subscribe
Home iPhone 16 Pro: release date and rumors

iPhone 16 Pro: release date and rumors

TL:DR

  • iPhone 16 Pro release is expected in fall
  • Larger screen size and the introduction of a Capture Button for enhanced camera control anticipated
  • New A-series chip with improved efficiency and performance, potential advancements in AI capabilities

It will come as no surprise that Apple is expected to be continuing its trend of releasing a Pro version of the latest iPhone. In 2024, that means we can expect an iPhone 16 Pro – and the rumor mill already has an idea of what and when to expect it.

When is the iPhone 16 Pro release date?

Forbes reports that we can expect to see the iPhone 16 Pro in the fall. Judging from the years that have come before, Apple tends to host its iPhone announcement events on one of the first Tuesdays of September. That means we can probably expect it on September 3 or September 10, in keeping with previous years.

Although that is still a few months away, there’s already a fair amount of rumors flying about what to expect from the iPhone 16 Pro, both in terms of aesthetic design and the specs beneath the casing.

iPhone 16 Pro design rumors

Multiple sources on MacRumors report that a key change between the iPhone 16 and the Pro (as well as the Max) will be the size. This will be the first significant size update that iPhones have had for several years, jumping from the iPhone 16’s 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches for the Pro. The Pro Max is believed to measure 6.9 inches, up from 6.7 inches on the iPhone 16 Max.

While the volume buttons will remain the same between the 16 and 16 Pro, Apple will reportedly add a whole new button, known currently as the Capture Button. This echoes existing designs from Samsung, Pixel, and other major smartphones. Found on the side of the iPhone next to the Power button, the Capture button will be mechanical but still respond to pressure and touch. That means it will enable users to zoom in and out by swiping on the button, adjust focus in a photo with a light touch, and activate the camera or start recording with a firm push.

Its position next to the Power button means that the 5G mmWave antenna for American users will have to move to the left side of the device, below the volume buttons.

Other than that, the Pro versions will follow the same design principles as the base versions. Apple has been leaning into the titanium frames they’re known for since the release of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max and don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

In fact, the company is making sure everyone knows what metal is in the handset with the rumoured colours that the iPhone 16 Pro will come in: Natural Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium and Black Titanium.

iPhone 16 Pro spec rumors

Of course, what most Apple fans want to know is exactly what will be new in terms of functionality. Will it be worth the predictable price jump?

What is reported so far is that Apple is designing new A-series chips for the iPhone 16 Pro models, built on the latest N3E 3-nanometer node. That means the upgraded handset should offer improvements for both efficiency and performance, although there aren’t many practical details on what this could mean.

There are also whispers of Apple laying the groundwork for improved AI capabilities. With both the A18 chip and the next-generation M4 chip for Mac, the iPhone 16 Pro could be coming out at the forefront of smartphone AI capabilities.

What’s more, reliable Apple leaker Kosutami shared a look at the metal shell of what’s believed to be the iPhone 16 Pro, revealing that Apple could be shifting towards a frosted interior casing, rather than its usual glossy finish. While this casing change wouldn’t be for aesthetic purposes, being hidden by the exterior for all intents and purposes, it does mean that Apple could be putting more effort into thermal management, reducing the chance of overheating handsets.

This comes just a few weeks after Kosutami also reported that “Apple is actively working on graphene thermal system of iPhone 16 Series to solve the heating problem existing before”. If the leaker is to be believed, Apple appears to be heavily focusing on managing issues with overheating.

In addition, Kosutami reports a battery capacity of 3,355mAh. While this is only a slight improvement on the iPhone 15 Pro, this could represent as much as a 25% difference in battery life. That’s a pretty sizable difference for anyone who finds their iPhone seems to die not long after leaving the house

In previous years, camera upgrades have also represented a substantial change from base to Pro versions of iPhones. Many consumers are motivated to buy due to cosmetic changes and perceive improvements in photography, so we can likely expect some sort of new features or performance in the camera as well. However, it’s possible that box has already been ticked by the Capture button.

iPhone 16 Pro price rumors

The best measure of how much we can expect the iPhone 16 Pro to cost is comparing iPhone 15 and 15 Pro prices. Upon release, there was a $200 price increase for the Pro handset. By that marker, we can likely expect the iPhone 16 Pro to sit between $999 and $1,099 for 128GB and between $1,099 and $1,199 for 256 GB.

Featured image: Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

iPhone 16 Pro: release date and rumors
Rachael Davies
iPhone 17 may get new display tech that blocks out sunlight. An iPhone being held up against a bright, sunlit background with rays of light filtering through the trees, illustrating the visibility of the phone's screen despite the intense outdoor lighting.
iPhone 17 may get new display tech that blocks out sunlight
Suswati Basu
Samsung leading semiconductor firm
Samsung considers Sony cameras for Galaxy S25
Sophie Atkinson
Photo of Apple iPhone using Siri
iPhone 16 rumored to be getting major AI boost
Rachael Davies
An image of a black Samsung phone face down
Samsung hopes Baidu AI partnership will regain foothold in China
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Smartphone

iPhone 16 Pro: release date and rumors
Rachael Davies4 hours

It will come as no surprise that Apple is expected to be continuing its trend of releasing a Pro version of the latest iPhone. In 2024, that means we can...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.