iPhone 16 Pro battery leak hints at improved battery life

An early leak of what appears to be an iPhone 16 Pro battery prototype suggests Apple may be working to improve battery life in its 2024 iPhone lineup. The leaked photos, posted on social media by known Apple product leaker @KosutamiSan, show a J-shaped lithium-ion battery with Apple markings and a listed capacity of 3,355 mAh at 4.48V.

Battery of early stage iPhone 16 Pro Proto

Features glossy metal shell, 3355mAh Capacity(13.02Wh), LCV 4.48V(Limited Charge Voltage)

Current stage prototype has changed some design: from glossy surface to frosted metal shell, and with a redesigned connector#Apple #appleinternal pic.twitter.com/QvguZ7CrtL — Kosutami (@KosutamiSan) November 20, 2023

This marks a small but meaningful capacity upgrade from the current iPhone 15 Pro battery, rated at 3,274 mAh. While the iPhone 16 Pro battery capacity remains below the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s much larger 4,422 mAh battery, the leaked upgrade indicates Apple is taking steps to maximize battery life while working within the physical confines of the smaller Pro model chassis.

Apple is likely responding to consumer demand for improved battery life across all iPhone models.

As processors, displays, cellular radios and other components become more power efficient, Apple appears to be reallocating some internal space to larger batteries to translate those efficiency gains into real-world usage.

However, as an early prototype, specifics on the battery are subject to change before mass production starts. The leaker notes differences have already emerged between this early iPhone 16 Pro battery and more recent versions, including a switch to an aesthetically “frosted metal shell” design, as well as connector changes under the hood. This shows Apple is actively iterating to optimize the next iPhone Pro’s battery.

Other expected iPhone 16 Pro updates like the rumored switch to USB-C charging, new processors manufactured at an enhanced 3nm node, and potential efficiency gains from switching display glass material to microlens arrays could also shape iPhone battery life. Apple may tune battery size along with these other factors as the design progresses towards launch.

Ultimately, while an iPhone 16 Pro battery leak today doesn’t guarantee specifics for 2024, it provides early signs that Apple continues to respond to consumer demand for maximizing battery life as a key feature determining iPhone satisfaction and lifespan over years of use. Every mAh counts when it comes to powering the iPhone through daily tasks, photography, connectivity, and entertainment untethered. We’ll stay tuned as Apple’s 2024 iPhone comes into focus over the coming months.

Featured Image Credit: iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro; Thank you!